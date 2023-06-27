Cleartrip appoints Ganesh Ramaswamy as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Express Computer

In a bid to scale its product offerings through technology, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announced the onboarding of Ganesh Ramaswamy as the Chief Product and Technology Officer. In his new role, Ganesh will spearhead the company’s product vision, strategy, and technology platform to accelerate innovation and help propel Cleartrip’s growth in the ever-evolving travel industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Ayyappan R. CEO, of Cleartrip, said, “As we continue to scale our operations, we are pleased to welcome Ganesh Ramaswamy, a valued industry veteran, to our tribe. He shares Cleartrip’s commitment and obsession for enhanced customer experience and digital innovation. We are confident that his expertise in tech-led business development will add immense value to Cleartrip’s growth journey, enabling us to stay ahead of the curve.”

Speaking about his appointment, Ganesh Ramaswamy, CPTO, Cleartrip added, “Over the years, Cleatrip has continued to disrupt the OTA space with its unmatched customer experiences, new-age product offerings, and innovation-led solutions. As more travelers lean towards seeking personalized and unique experiences, Cleartrip is uniquely poised to use its deep tech, industry expertise and customer-first approach to disrupt this space. I am excited to be part of this remarkable journey and I look forward to furthering Cleartrip’s vision, working collectively with the team to deliver superior products and great customer value”.

Ganesh is a seasoned professional who joins Cleartrip from Flipkart, where he spent 4 years shaping the product and engineering charter in the Supply Chain Fulfillment and Services group. In the past, he had a successful tenure at Yahoo, leading teams in advertisement systems and data systems. Following that, he joined GwynnieBee/Caastle, a prominent clothing-as-a-service startup, where he led teams in data platforms and user retention. He also served as the Head of Product and Engineering at Qikwell, a healthcare startup that was later acquired by Practo. During his tenure, Ganesh played a pivotal role in driving the adoption of Qikwell, expanding its reach to over 250 hospitals across India.

