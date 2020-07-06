Express Computer


Home  »  IT People  »  Dharmesh Rathod joins Welspun Group as head of Cyber Security Division

Dharmesh Rathod joins Welspun Group as head of Cyber Security Division

IT PeopleNewsSecurity
By Express Computer
Dharmesh Rathod
0 47
Read Article

Dharmesh Rathod has joined Welspun Group heading their Cyber Security division. Dharmesh is an experienced IT & Cyber Security professional and has served several large Indian Conglomerates in the past as their Group CISO.

Dharmesh has profound knowledge and capabilities in areas of Business Transformation Expert, Technology M&A professional, and has held roles such as CISO and Strategic IT & Cyber Security Strategist roles, Architect & Adviser for big enterprises. He has also led multiple Merger & Acquisition assignments at global levels. Dharmesh has served across Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Energy, Renewables, Constructions, eCommerce, Retail & Financial industry segments, and has experience of executing big turn key projects and major Merger & Acquisitions at global levels.

A seasoned writer with profound strategic and technical knowledge associated with several publications. Honoured with several awards, he holds merit of being featured in several IT magazine cover stories, and has been an eminent speaker at global and domestic platforms and author of several articles in the area of IT and Cyber Security.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.