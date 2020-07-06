Dharmesh Rathod joins Welspun Group as head of Cyber Security Division

Read Article

Dharmesh Rathod has joined Welspun Group heading their Cyber Security division. Dharmesh is an experienced IT & Cyber Security professional and has served several large Indian Conglomerates in the past as their Group CISO.

Dharmesh has profound knowledge and capabilities in areas of Business Transformation Expert, Technology M&A professional, and has held roles such as CISO and Strategic IT & Cyber Security Strategist roles, Architect & Adviser for big enterprises. He has also led multiple Merger & Acquisition assignments at global levels. Dharmesh has served across Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Energy, Renewables, Constructions, eCommerce, Retail & Financial industry segments, and has experience of executing big turn key projects and major Merger & Acquisitions at global levels.

A seasoned writer with profound strategic and technical knowledge associated with several publications. Honoured with several awards, he holds merit of being featured in several IT magazine cover stories, and has been an eminent speaker at global and domestic platforms and author of several articles in the area of IT and Cyber Security.

