How Is Technology Shaping Up The Dine In Industry? GOFRUGAL Explains

Experts believe that technology can be a game-changer for the restaurants in this time of crisis. As of now while fine dine-ins might not have a dearth of money and talent, yet not everyone has the understanding of technology.

To address their needs with simplified mobile applications, GOFRUGAL has come up with two offerings, ServeEasy and OrderEasy to help restaurants increase footfalls during this crisis. With the support of these applications, consumers walking into these restaurants can view the menu on their phones instantly using a QR code and also place orders. Irrespective of the size of their business, GOFRUGAL helps eateries go digital through contactless dine-in ordering solutions.

Kumar Vembu, CEO and Founder, GOFRUGAL explains more.

As restaurants are looking at resuming dine-in services, how can they leverage technology to amplify footfall?

Technology is the only silver-lining for restaurants to thrive in the post-COVID world. In the past, such experiences have led to the best innovations in businesses. Restaurant technology platforms are working hard understanding these changes, building a platform with convenience, trust for a safe eating experience. With Government easing lockdown, restaurants needed a contactless ordering and delivery solution to bring in more orders. To ensure the safety of the consumers, fine-dine and casual dine-in restaurants have to adopt a digital menu, digital orders, digital payments, digital feedback. In addition to technology the health and hygiene of staff, stewards, chef, and also pre-screening diners or even delivery boys is a must going forward. Last, but not the least, they need to continuously educate consumers on their readiness to serve them in the post-CVOID world.

Name and explain a few trends which you anticipate picking up in the restaurant industry.

Restaurants will see a change like never before. Such transformations lead to contact-less or less-contact solutions which will adhere to changing consumer behaviour. Restaurants need to transform their experiences post-pandemic to thrive and accelerate their business. There will be an increase in the adoption of digital ordering Apps like a QR code-based digital menu for diners to quickly scan the QR code and get the Menu on their phone without installation of any App. The entire experience from ordering, payment to feedback will be contactless. Any communication regarding the order to stewards or kitchen will have to be contactless, in the app itself. In addition to working with other food aggregators in the market for ordering and delivery, Restaurants would need to explore the option of managing an online ordering and delivery platform on their own. Some of the benefits of an in-house platform Restaurants are transparent pricing, zero commissions, cheaper delivery, and 100% control of their end customers.

How is GOFRUGAL helping restaurants during this time of crisis? Some details on your offerings?

GOFRUGAL has launched two mobile apps orderEasy and goDeliver to help Restaurant businesses manage their online ordering and delivery platform on their own. Both these applications are FREE till Sep 30 2020. We are also working on adding a digital ordering QR code-based for fine and casual dining restaurants where diners can download, order, pay and share feedback by just scanning the QR code! With all the above, the best customer experience is delivered when Restaurants manage their back-end operations like production, menu planning, food costing, inventory control with a comprehensive ERP. Our Restaurant ERP is packaged into editions available both on-Premise and subscription to give the flexibility on features and pricing!

How many restaurants have you partnered with in India so far?

We have partnered with more than 2000+ restaurants in India. We serve restaurants of all format from casual dine-in, QSR quick service delivery or takeaway, bakeries, food trucks, food courts single, national and regional chains like Guptha Bhavan, OYO, CK Bakery,SRM Sweets, Junior Kuppana, Amul and many more.

Tasty Kitchen’s a restaurant owner in Chennai, Mr Jaicharan says “COVID 19 has changed the way of dining and food ordering, the entire universe has changed to a different state. Adapting to this new situation was very difficult for us. Thanks to GOFRUGAL, I had an online ordering app on my own brand set up in a few days. As I continue to use other aggregators, I am confident that with this platform I am able to build my brand and enhance my customer’s experience. I am looking forward to exploring their delivery app too.”

