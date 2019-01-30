IndusInd Bank’s Mridul Sharma joins as COO of Kirloskar Capital

Mridul Sharma, after having worked as EVP – Head Technology, for over a decade at IndusInd Bank, has joined Kirloskar Capital. He has been designated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will report to the CEO, Vimal Bhandari. He will oversee operations and technology. “In today’s world, operations and technology are not separate verticals. Operations has to be enabled by technology and the technology has to support operations and the business,” says Mridul Sharma.

Conventionally, the COO role also involves finance, administration, etc. However, in today’s world, the focus is to use digital to be a key differentiator in the marketplace and Mridul’s role will exactly be that. He will be overlooking the digital enablement of the front end and the backend of the NBFC business.

Mridul plans to use openstack technologies in the soon to be operationalised Non Banking finance business. “We will finalise the business plan and then we would have openstack technologies be made available,” says Sharma.

The banks and NBFCs have played a complementary role in bringing about credit availability in the market. The NBFCs cover areas where the banks are not able to reach. “There is competition and support, both at the same time. Both banks and NBFCs partner to grow together. Our plan is to start with corporate, SMEs followed by retail. The idea is to provide superior customer experience to the customer using the power of digital and not struggle in the rigmarole of manual interventions,” concludes Sharma.

Kirloskar Capital has received RBI approval to launch its Non Banking Finance Business.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com