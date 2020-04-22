Infosys hires Israeli techie as director

Read Article

Global software major Infosys appointed Israeli serial entrepreneur Uri Levine as an independent director, the company said.

“The board appointed Uri Levine as additional and independent director, effective from April 20 for a period of three years,” said the company in a statement.

Levine, 55, was one of the co-founders of Waze, a traffic navigation app which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for $1.1 billion.

He is involved with more than 13 startups as a cofounder, investor, board member or in other role.

The startups include Feex, Moovit, Fairfly, Gcn Hub, Engie, LiveCare, Roomer, See Tree, We Ski, Here Technologies, Refundit, Fibo, Order.Chat and others.

“I particularly love the challenge of solving big problems in ways that will benefit large audiences and create significant impact,a said Levine on his website.

He also heads aThe Founders Kitchen’, a company builder fund.

In addition to investing serially, the former Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate’s elite Unit 8200 solider also regularly lectures and attends workshops the world over.

Unit 8200 is the largest unit of the directorate and the principal information gathering unit where soldiers develop tools, analyse, process and share the intelligence with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

Interestingly, Unit 8200 itself is a reservoir of startup excellence from where several soldiers went to create marvellous startups.

“Over the years, I have delivered hundreds of presentations and keynote addresses speaking all over the world to entrepreneurs, businessmen, students and others, with the goal to share my experience and insights,a Levine said on his website.

On his appointment, Infosys stated that Levine does not have any relationship with any of the board members.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]