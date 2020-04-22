Microsoft integrates its enterprise social service Yammer’s app within Teams

Read Article

Microsoft has integrated a Yammer app called ‘Communities’ within its video conferencing platform Teams for its over 44 million daily active users worldwide. With this integration, users can now access Communities app from Yammer – another enterprise social networking service from Microsoft — within Teams.

“The new Yammer app for Teams keeps everyone connected to what’s happening in their communities conversations, share announcements, attend live events, and connect with coworkers just as you would in the Yammer web or mobile apps,” the company said in a statement.

It can be easier for Teams users to access company announcements on Yammer, and reach more people with the question and answer feature that was added to Yammer last year.

The new application will allow users to share surveys or questions on a scale and notify employees of company announcements.

Admins and users can install the Yammer app Communities app from the Teams App store. It can be pinned to the Teams app bar on the left.

IT Admins can choose to deploy and pin the app for all users or particular departments through custom policies. Meanwhile, individual users can install and pin the app themselves using the options in the app bar.

