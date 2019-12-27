Joydeep Dutta, ED & Group CTO of CDSL, set to retire on December 31

Joydeep Dutta, the current Executive Director and Group Chief Technology Officer, Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), is set to retire on December 31, 2019. Joined in July 2014, Dutta has served over five-and-a-half years at CDSL, heading CDSL and its subsidiary companies, CVL, CIRL and CCRL.

Dutta’s career spans over 37 years, having in various leadership positions in the banking, finance and securities domains. Prior to CDSL, he has served as CTO at ICICI Securities.

Starting his career in 1982 as Programmer Analyst at ABC Consultants, Dutta has climbed up the corporate ladder across various organisations, including Gartner, ITC Classic Finance, ICICI Infotech Services, and ICICI Bank.

Dutta has 18 years in technology leadership experience with ICICI, India’s leading financial services group; and over seven years of IT consulting and advisory experience in India and USA with companies across industries.

During his career, Dutta has bagged several awards and accolades, including Express BFSI Technology Awards.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]