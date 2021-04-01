Pooraan Jaiswal, ex-CTO, TBZ logs back to startup mode

Read Article

Pooraan Jaiswal, who till recently was CTO of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, has decided to don startup robes. Speaking on his decision to join a startup, he says, “Being a Tech Evangelist, it feels a lot when you are unable to do anything for masses with your knowledge and experience. And when you work for big companies, the chances of innovation comparatively less, as the process doesn’t allow one to get on an experimental mode and policies will restrict you to try something new. Yes, there are exceptions in each company, and they are good enough for the people who don’t want to take risks. As we all know startups are a risky affair, but if you don’t take risks, you won’t learn and you won’t succeed.”

Pooraan says that his decision to join a startup, was sown in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. “The Covid-19 pandemic gave birth to many new questions in mind, and I started thinking a lot about health and finance. I heard lot of stories of people not getting proper health care support in the price that people want. There are millions of people who cannot buy medicines because either they don’t have money (mostly poor people) or don’t know options to take care of themselves. Many are daily wagers and many of these people even after working for a full time job, are not able to save enough money for these kind of surprises in life.”

Pooraan says that this realization has prompted him to join a startup, which he hopes will resolve some of these issues and pain points. Says he, “I won’t be able to talk much about at this stage, but I can tell you, we are going a big way, connecting pan India operations, people, problems and providers with the help of machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain based solutions. It will not only bring the transparency but also increase the efficiency and save lot of cost in terms of solving many problems.”

