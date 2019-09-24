Sony India partners with NSDC to provide employment

Sony India has joined hands with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) and Kedman Skilling Private Ltd to provide job opportunities to candidates from their future talent pool. Ahead of the festival season, the tech major will provide product training to the candidates and impart behavioural skills which will include specialised customer handling.

“As a committed player towards the employability development in India, we at Sony India are proud to partner with NSDC to provide job opportunities to Indian youth,” Sanjay Bhatnagar, National Head-HR, CSR, Admin and Facilities, Ethics and Compliances, Sony India, said in a statement.

Sony also aims to hire resources from NSDC as associates across 150+ tier I, II and III cities across the country in the festive season.

“I believe that this partnership with Sony India and Skill India will provide sustainable livelihood linkages to our youth while developing their skills and competencies. We also hope that this tie-up will benefit both the candidates and retail industry at large,” Manish Kumar, MD and CEO National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) said.

