IAF launches mobile health app

On the occasion of 86th anniversary, the Indian Air Force has launched an innovative mobile health app named ‘MedWatch’ in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India, Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush. The app is conceived by the doctors of IAF and developed in house by Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) with zero financial outlay.

MedWatch will provide correct, scientific and authentic health information to airwarriors and all citizens of India. The app comprises of host of features like information on basic first aid, health topics and nutritional facts; reminders for timely medical review, vaccination and utility tools like health record card, BMI calculator, helpline numbers and web links.

MedWatch is the first mobile health app in the three armed services and was launched on Air Force Day, at New Delhi on October 8.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]