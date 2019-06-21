HPE plans to offer entire portfolio as a Service by 2022

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has planned to transition HPE into an as a Service company over time. This includes a commitment to provide its customers choice by offering its entire portfolio, through a range of subscription based, pay-per-use and as a Service offerings, by 2022. HPE will also continue to provide its hardware and software in a capital expenditure and license-based model, ultimately giving customers choice in consuming HPE products and services in a traditional or as a Service offering.

Building on over a decade of leadership in pioneering a new model for delivering on-premise IT as a Service, HPE will continue to scale HPE GreenLake to reach new market segments, new use cases, and leverage its world class partner ecosystem to accelerate growth. This includes new HPE GreenLake offerings for the mid-market, new services for the edge, and new and expanded partnerships with CyrusOne, Equinix, and Google Cloud. In addition, HPE continues to invest and innovate in the company’s suite of software delivered via a subscription model, including HPE Aruba Central, HPE BlueData, HPE Cloud Volumes, HPE InfoSight, and HPE OneView.

Companies today have a tremendous opportunity to embrace digital transformation in order to create new and compelling customer experiences, differentiate their business, and grow revenue. In order to do so, organizations demand a consistent cloud experience for managing all their apps and workloads, the ability to innovate at high velocity, and the freedom to choose the combination of technologies that best meet their needs. Unfortunately, the current paradigm for enterprise technology underserves the market – customers are forced to accept an inconsistent experience between the data center and the cloud; inflexible, expensive, and proprietary stacks that prohibit choice; and limited in-house IT skills, budgets, and options for financing.

HPE GreenLake re-sets the digital opportunity for customers by providing a robust as a Service portfolio that provides flexibility and speed to market. HPE GreenLake gives customers a choice of subscription-based, pay-per-use, and managed IT as a Service offerings that provides customers with a consistent cloud experience for managing all their workloads. The HPE GreenLake portfolio spans a wide range of purpose built solutions, from HPE and HPE’s partners, giving customers choice in building the right digital foundation. In addition, HPE GreenLake’s powerful metering and governance capabilities allow businesses to monitor and adjust usage to ensure initiatives stay within budget and compliance.

Today, the HPE GreenLake portfolio is generating powerful outcomes for customers. HPE GreenLake has a 99 percent renewal rate, and NPS scores of 86 percent, putting HPE GreenLake in the top 1 percent for scores in IT service delivery, across the market.

“We are at an inflection point in the market,” said Som Satsangi, MD, HPE India. “Everyone recognizes that customers want technology delivered as a Service, but they also want it on their terms. HPE’s unique approach to as a Service, which empowers customers with choice, flexibility, and control, is driving HPE GreenLake’s tremendous success. We will continue to invest aggressively in this opportunity, to capitalize on our market leadership, leverage our world-class channel and partner ecosystem, and deliver our entire portfolio, from edge to cloud, under the HPE GreenLake portfolio. As a result, we will reshape HPE and transform the market, with a new and better way to deliver as a Service.”

Many medium sized businesses do not have their own data center facility or lack IT staff to set up and manage infrastructure, applications, and workloads. Today, HPE is introducing several new offerings specifically designed to help mid-market companies overcome these barriers and accelerate their path to digital transformation. These include new right-sized offerings and services for the mid-market, new partnerships with data center and interconnection providers Equinix and CyrusOne, and new tools and investments to further simplify and speed the selling process for HPE channel partners.

HPE now offers five new HPE GreenLake offerings that provide mid-market customers with pre-configured as a Service workloads – for compute, database, private cloud, storage, and virtualization. These workload optimized solutions eliminate time spent on designing configurations, building solutions and testing technology.

HPE first made HPE GreenLake available via the channel over a year ago, and today this business is driving significant customer demand worldwide, with HPE signing up 50 new channel partners to sell the service every month.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]