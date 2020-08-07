Macquarie Telecom selects Juniper Networks to power network refresh

Read Article

Macquarie Telecom has selected Juniper Networks for the refresh of its nationwide network from the core to the edge, and to power its continued growth through its ‘customer-first’ attitude across telecom, data center and cloud services.

Since its inception, Macquarie Telecom has always sought to disrupt the status quo of the traditional telco industry. With a specific focus on the underserved corporations across Australia’s mid-to-large Enterprise and Government customers, Macquarie Telecom has seen tremendous growth due to the industry’s appreciation of its highly-differentiated and innovative customer experience.

Macquarie Telecom has seen strong recognition from its customers, with its Net Promoter Score (a measure of customer satisfaction) the highest in Australia, far outpacing traditional industry competitors.

For Macquarie Telecom, inflexible telecom terms, long lead times and indifferent customer service are old business practices untenable in today’s fast-moving digital world. However, the ability to provide those differentiated levels of experience requires a high-performing networking infrastructure from which to launch services.

As such, Macquarie Telecom partnered with Juniper Networks to power its nationwide refresh and to introduce agile, automated and AI-driven innovation across its network.

“Macquarie Telecom is not like other telcos. When other telcos run left, we run to the right. As our company grows, we cannot continue to scale solely by hiring more people. It is vital that we automate our delivery and assurance remediation capabilities. Juniper Networks is proactively partnering with our business, which has not only completely changed the dimension of our relationship, but has also enabled Macquarie Telecom to scale up our networks as part of our long-term growth, especially crucial in light of the continued growth in demand for our services from across Australia businesses.”

Luke Clifton, Group Executive, Macquarie Telecom Group, “For over twenty years, both companies have built our respective businesses by being disruptors that offer our customers innovation, differentiation and value. Juniper is delighted to be able to help grow Macquarie Telecom’s business further through this network refresh which includes a next-generation segment routing deployment driven by our automation and AI-driven capabilities. Together, we are confident that we can improve time-to-market while increasing the end customer’s experience, all while providing Macquarie Telecom with an ultra-reliable and highly-agile network for years to come,”Bruce Bennie, VP & GM, ANZ, Juniper Networks.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]