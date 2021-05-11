Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  100X.VC launches ‘Entrepreneurship Gurukul’

100X.VC launches ‘Entrepreneurship Gurukul’

News
By Express Computer
0 16
Read Article

In a bid to support the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC has launched their not for profit initiative Entrepreneurship Gurukul. Through the initiative 100X.VC will provide an education platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with no cost, no equity and no fee. The initiative will bring together the startup strategies from industry experts to catalyse the conversion of ideas into a startup business through masterclasses as well as their real life experiences.

To choose the suitable founders for the initiative, 100X.VC did a deep scanning of the applications that they received. Finally, 200 founders were on-boarded for the 12 weekly sessions of live and video recorded content. Shortlisted founders who were accepted to the program were finalised based on their ability to solve a challenging problem, making a real difference through the solutions, the potential to scale their solution, and the vision of the founders purpose driven. 

Commenting on the initiative, Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC said, “We select the best of the Indian entrepreneur’s brains and upskill their entrepreneurship skills. One of the main focus areas of the program is upgrading the skills related to developing scalable business models, pricing the product and understanding finance. Under this program, we also give an emphasis on soft skills like presenting and pitching for fundraising. This real outcome based learning. At 100X.VC we are proud to have pioneered fostering entrepreneurship through a structured program.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

INFORMATION SECURITY CONCLAVE

Join India's Largest Premier CyberSecurity & Attend LIVE sessions by Industry Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image