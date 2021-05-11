100X.VC launches ‘Entrepreneurship Gurukul’

Read Article

In a bid to support the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC has launched their not for profit initiative Entrepreneurship Gurukul. Through the initiative 100X.VC will provide an education platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with no cost, no equity and no fee. The initiative will bring together the startup strategies from industry experts to catalyse the conversion of ideas into a startup business through masterclasses as well as their real life experiences.

To choose the suitable founders for the initiative, 100X.VC did a deep scanning of the applications that they received. Finally, 200 founders were on-boarded for the 12 weekly sessions of live and video recorded content. Shortlisted founders who were accepted to the program were finalised based on their ability to solve a challenging problem, making a real difference through the solutions, the potential to scale their solution, and the vision of the founders purpose driven.

Commenting on the initiative, Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC said, “We select the best of the Indian entrepreneur’s brains and upskill their entrepreneurship skills. One of the main focus areas of the program is upgrading the skills related to developing scalable business models, pricing the product and understanding finance. Under this program, we also give an emphasis on soft skills like presenting and pitching for fundraising. This real outcome based learning. At 100X.VC we are proud to have pioneered fostering entrepreneurship through a structured program.”

