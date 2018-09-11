Tech start up edWisor looks to solve skill shortages for the technology sector

Delhi based edWisor, a skill development and employability service-provider is providing an end to end solution by skilling aspirants and also getting them hired for the career path of their choice. The startup was visioned to solve skill shortage in IT industry which is going to grow in areas like web development and data science from 7 million to 23 million by 2022 (Globally). Out of the 7 million global shortage, 1.2 million shortage in India which will increase to 4.5 million by the year 2022.

Since the inception, in last three years, the startup has trained over 5000 students and helped them get placed in top product companies and startups across India such as- Leadsquared, Credithealth, Birdeye, Powerweave, Appstreet, Mpokket, Finvest etc.

The startup offers various courses for students covering statistics, predictive analytics using R and Python, Advanced Predictive analytics using R and Python, Visualization tools and Databases, Javascript, Frontend Design, Jquery, Angular 4, Basic and Advanced Node JS, REST api, MongoDB & Cloud

“We are a bootstrap startup planning to start a series A round of funding raising in range of $ 5-10 million,” the company founder’s Ramandeep Arora says.