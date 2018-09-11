Mobile phone makers seek more time from govt for testing, certification

Around 70 handset manufacturers, including Honor, Oppo, One Plus, Micromax and Samsung, have urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to extend the deadline for testing and certification of mobile devices.

The DoT has set a deadline of October 1, 2018, for the process to begin. In a letter to DoT, mobile industry body The Mobile Association (TMA) has urged the department to extend the deadline by at least a year, as there are several issues that could hamper a smooth rollout of the proposed telecom engineering centre (TEC) mandatory testing and certification of telecom equipment (MTCTE) regime for mobile phones.

“Lack of infrastructure, limited test labs, final portal not yet ready and the absence of a single window for certification are among the reasons that have forced mobile brands to seek an extension,” TMA president Bhawna Kumari said. There are not enough test laboratories for certifying devices against SAR, EMI/EMC, security and other technical requirements. Besides, the final TEC portal

for applicants is also not ready, she added.

TMA also pointed out that a rollout of the new TEC MTCTE regime now will affect sales during the upcoming 2018 festive season and also have an adverse impact on the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) for mobile devices under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.