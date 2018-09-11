BSNL and Unlimit enter into partnership for providing IoT and M2M services in India

Unlimit today announced its partnership with State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The partnership provides comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services to the enterprise customers across India. Through this partnership, Unlimit will leverage BSNL’s ubiquitous and seamless wireless network footprint pan India to provide its solutions and services across industries. The solutions and services include managed connectivity, application enabling platform and device management, and advance analytics to customers across industries. BSNL will cement its foothold in India’s IoT market and digitally transform the customers’ business models.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said “We are happy to work with Unlimit, a company that has a track record of providing comprehensive and customized IoT solutions to enterprises across the country. By combining our pan India coverage, last mile network access, and bandwidth with Unlimit’s range of services, we will help enterprises accelerate the pace of their new innovations and fast-track the digital transformation process. Together, we will help enterprises adopt IoT solutions, enabling them to be more competitive, disruptive and agile.”

BSNL’s connectivity especially in Rural India will help Unlimit further penetrate the India enterprise market, focusing on industries such as automobile, digital manufacturing, transportation, logistics, public-sector enterprises and agriculture. Unlimit solutions bundled along with the BSNL connectivity is readily available to be deployed into the market.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with BSNL and offer our solutions through their world-class connectivity to customers in India.” said Jürgen Hase, CEO, Unlimit. “In today’s hyper-connected world, this partnership is imperative for maximizing reach and innovation. We are confident that together with BSNL, we can create the right conditions at a rapid pace the industry requires. With the addition of BSNL’s connectivity, we are further expanding our services and capabilities to help scale essential IoT projects in India and contribute significantly in the digitization of the rural society.”