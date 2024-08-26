3AI unveils SPHERE: An integrated marketplace for GCCs

3AI is launching GCC Sphere, an integrated marketplace & hub created exclusively for the GCC segment to augment ecosystem outreach and attain premier thought leadership. Global Capability Centers, or GCCs, are integral units of multinational corporations that provide cutting- edge technology, operations, Analytics & AI work for the enterprises. 3AI GCC Sphere aims to work as an Integrated Marketplace for (GCCs) to cater to their consulting, services, solutions, talent, L&D, academia, workplace & allied requirements.

Key Features

With deep association amongst 412+ GCCs through MDs, Country Heads, Data, Analytics, AI & Technology Heads; GCC SPHERE, A first-of-its kind initiative by 3AI aims to redefine the GCC landscape with one stop shop fulfillment of requirements for GCCs by sharing aggregated viewpoints in Data, AI & Analytics segments. The marketplace will spur innovation and transformation through curated and nuanced data, AI, analytics solutions services, and offerings aggregated by SPHERE partners. In addition, GCC Sphere will enable building and improving data, AI, and analytics best practices. This includes building Gen AI Center of Excellence (CoE), Data to Decisions Maturity Road mapping, and AI governance frameworks. GCC SPHERE will showcase itself as a one-stop marketplace with an array of select yet proven partners from the 3AI ecosystem for GCCs. 3AI will onboard select & proven partners across consulting, services, solutions, talent, L&D, academia, workplace & allied areas and will suggest and recommend GCCs the credible partners to build and scale on their respective GCC journey.

Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO, 3AI, says of the new offering, “GCCs in India are growing at a rapid rate from where they started 15 years back to now, and are expected to be pivotal in shaping up India’s growth trajectory. GCC SPHERE aims to stay ahead of the curve and be able to serve the wholesome requirements of GCCs. I look forward to seeing the growth of both GCCs and GCC SPHERE, and how this one-of-a-kind integrated marketplace can contribute to the growth of GCCs & wider ecosystem.”

The recent Economic Survey 2024 mentions the stratospheric growth trajectory for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. According to the survey, GCCs have skyrocketed in number from 760 in 2012 to over 1,600 by 2023, with expectations to reach 2,100 by 2027.

GCCs are also projected to boost India’s economy, with an estimated contribution of 3.5% to the nation’s GDP by 2030. This translates to a revenue forecast of approximately USD 121 billion. The sector’s expansion has also led to employment growth, with GCCs employing over 16.6 lakh individuals in FY23.