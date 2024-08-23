Redis 8 offers most comprehensive community edition ever, brings the speed of Redis to AI workloads

Redis released Redis 8, which brings the most advanced Redis features to every single Redis user. The company also released Redis for AI, a new package of foundational products and capabilities required for the modern AI stack.

Redis 8 supercharges Redis community edition

Today, Redis Community Edition is used and loved by millions of developers around the world. Redis 8 launches the next evolution of the fast, flexible, and free foundation the team has developed over 15 years and makes the best features of Redis available to everyone. Redis 8 Community Edition is the most advanced and well-supported platform for developers. By offering all of the diverse features of Redis Stack in Redis 8, first-time and long-time users of Redis Software or Redis Cloud will gain a streamlined, simplified experience, allowing them to scale mobile, web, and AI apps faster than ever before with new features like support for JSON, search, and vector database. Redis 8 Community Edition is now generally available. To install, visit here.

Redefining the AI stack with Redis for AI

Born in the mobile and cloud era, Redis is synonymous with speed. Among millions of developers around the world, the combination of extreme speed, ease of use, and versatility has made Redis the preeminent data platform to power globally used applications and experiences. With the rise of GenAI, developers are tackling the challenges they once faced a decade ago: data speed, security, and integrity. But now the stakes are higher. Redis’ new products and capabilities are designed to streamline developer workflows and outpace the data-intensive needs of GenAI.

Redis for AI is an integrated package of Redis’ AI capabilities and support, designed to help developers bring GenAI apps into production and scale them quickly and seamlessly. Offering the same flexibility Redis has always been known for, Redis for AI also includes recipes, reference architectures, the new RedisVL 0.3.0, and new dedicated partner packages langchain-redis and llama-index-vector-stores-redis. Users gain a diverse ecosystem of integrations and partners, all built on Redis’ real-time data platform and benchmark-leading vector database.

· RAG with the fastest vector database: Real-time architecture for GenAI apps

· Semantic caching: Retrieve stored answers fast and save >30% on costly LLM calls

· LLM memory: Personalize user sessions with all the data LLM needs at the right time

· Agentic memory: Make agents faster for more complex reasoning and better answers

· Feature store: Get predictions in less than 1 millisecond for production ML models

Redis for AI offers the same flexibility Redis has always been known for, supporting several different data types and working across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments. With dedicated support, development teams can work directly with experts who have implemented Redis for AI at some of the largest companies in the world, accelerating deployment timelines, and ensuring application performance at any scale.

Redis Flex

Redis Flex, the next generation of Redis on Flash, grants developers the ability to use Redis more extensively without the burden of increased costs or the need to redesign their data architecture. Before, Redis on Flash was only available for large caches. Developers wanted to use Redis in more places, but had to keep caches small because of cost. Now, you can get 5 GB of cache for the same price as 1 GB, for all cache sizes down to 1 GB with Redis Cloud Essentials, so you can cache more. After acquiring Speedb earlier this year, Redis has reduced the cost of Redis deployments by up to 80 percent, while increasing the speed of customer apps—all without needing to change any code. Redis Flex, designed to run on both DRAM and SSD, delivers real-time performance at significantly lower costs compared to in-memory solutions like self-managed Redis Community Edition, ElastiCache, and Memorystore. This means users can achieve faster responses and lower costs for both Redis Software and Redis Cloud, all without altering their existing data infrastructure. Redis Flex public preview is coming soon.

Redis Copilot

Redis Copilot is the virtual assistant for fast Redis knowledge. It offers fast responses at scale by leveraging the Redis real-time data platform and Redis for AI with capabilities like semantic caching, vector database, and rate limiting. With Redis Copilot, developers can retrieve information from docs faster, automatically write code, ask questions using natural language about their data, and get answers fast and at scale. Redis Copilot is free and generally available inside Redis Insight.

Redis Data Integration (RDI)

Redis Data Integration lets customers improve performance and address technical debt without needing to redesign their entire data strategy. RDI synchronizes data in existing databases with Redis with minimal setup, making it easy to supercharge data with Redis and build a federated data stack. RDI connects datastores to Redis through a single API, so users can simplify development and ensure the reliability of their data. RDI is available on Redis Software today and coming soon to Redis Cloud.

The new line of Redis products and capabilities was first announced at Redis Released: Bengaluru, one of four events Redis is hosting around the world. Upcoming Redis Released events will be held in Singapore on August 29, London on September 12, and New York City on October 17, 2024.