60% of IT Security Professionals Looking to Leave Current Job

Mondo (mondo.com) today reported on the findings of its latest survey on IT security job trends, with 60 percent of professionals reporting that they are looking to leave their current job. Lack of growth opportunities and job satisfaction are tied as the top reasons to leave a job, according to the survey. Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT, Tech, and Digital Marketing talent.

According to the survey, other top reasons why IT security experts leave a job are: unhealthy work environment (53%); lack of IT security prioritization from C-level or upper management (46%); unclear job expectations (37%) and lack of mentorship (30%).

To help retain IT security experts, benefits such as work-life balance (67%), taking their security concerns seriously (55%), and increased sponsorship of certifications/courses (48%) are cited as compelling reasons talent reported they would consider staying in a job longer. In addition, increased investment in emerging tech (34%) and CISO leadership/defined ownership of security needs (31%) were important job satisfaction considerations for IT security professionals, according to the survey.

“In 2018, IT security experts are some of the most in-demand IT professionals given the increased risk of cyberattacks, making it a candidate-driven market,” said Tim Johnson, CEO of Mondo. “Because of the extremely competitive job market and the current talent shortage, it’s important for employers to be aware of the specific needs of these professionals to help attract and retain them.”

The Mondo survey also reported on highest security priorities for 2019 among IT security professionals, with the following ranked in order as top concerns: InfoSecurity, network/infrastructure security, application security, and cloud security. Overall, 84% of IT security decision-makers reported their company could be more secure.

Mondo gathered this data by surveying more than 9,000 IT security professionals and decision-makers.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com