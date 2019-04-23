Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

60% of IT Security Professionals Looking to Leave Current Job

NewsIT People
By Express Computer
0 11

Mondo (mondo.com) today reported on the findings of its latest survey on IT security job trends, with 60 percent of professionals reporting that they are looking to leave their current job. Lack of growth opportunities and job satisfaction are tied as the top reasons to leave a job, according to the survey. Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT, Tech, and Digital Marketing talent.

According to the survey, other top reasons why IT security experts leave a job are: unhealthy work environment (53%); lack of IT security prioritization from C-level or upper management (46%); unclear job expectations (37%) and lack of mentorship (30%).

To help retain IT security experts, benefits such as work-life balance (67%), taking their security concerns seriously (55%), and increased sponsorship of certifications/courses (48%) are cited as compelling reasons talent reported they would consider staying in a job longer. In addition, increased investment in emerging tech (34%) and CISO leadership/defined ownership of security needs (31%) were important job satisfaction considerations for IT security professionals, according to the survey.

“In 2018, IT security experts are some of the most in-demand IT professionals given the increased risk of cyberattacks, making it a candidate-driven market,” said Tim Johnson, CEO of Mondo. “Because of the extremely competitive job market and the current talent shortage, it’s important for employers to be aware of the specific needs of these professionals to help attract and retain them.”

The Mondo survey also reported on highest security priorities for 2019 among IT security professionals, with the following ranked in order as top concerns: InfoSecurity, network/infrastructure security, application security, and cloud security. Overall, 84% of IT security decision-makers reported their company could be more secure.

Mondo gathered this data by surveying more than 9,000 IT security professionals and decision-makers.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link