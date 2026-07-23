62% of Indian organisations affected by ransomware say AI made attacks more effective

Nearly half (42%) of attacks began with phishing emails or other email-based social engineering.

More than 71% of victims in India had data stolen, and 48% of those who paid faced additional ransom demands.

Proofpoint today released its 2026 AI-Era Ransomware Report, revealing that artificial intelligence is making ransomware significantly more successful by helping attackers create more convincing phishing, impersonation and credential theft campaigns. The study found that nearly 62% of Indian organisations affected by ransomware said AI increased the effectiveness of the attack, reinforcing a broader shift in which ransomware increasingly succeeds by exploiting people, identities and trusted communications.

Based on a survey of 953 cybersecurity professionals across 12 countries, the research shows that modern ransomware has evolved beyond an encryption event into a sustained extortion campaign. Attackers are increasingly stealing credentials and sensitive data before deploying ransomware, using trusted communications to gain initial access and applying continued pressure through repeated extortion demands.

“AI hasn’t fundamentally changed ransomware, but it has materially improved the attacks that lead to ransomware,” said Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer at Proofpoint. “Today’s attackers are using AI to create highly convincing phishing emails, malware components like scripts, and credential theft campaigns that exploit human trust at scale. Organisations that continue treating ransomware and data extortion as endpoint or recovery problems are missing what these attacks most frequently begin with: people, identities and trusted communications.”

Key India findings from Proofpoint’s 2026 AI-Era Ransomware Report include:

People are the primary ransomware attack surface, and AI is making it worse. With AI, attackers can create more convincing phishing lures, write more targeted impersonation messages, and do faster reconnaissance of organisational structures and message patterns. Among Indian organisations that experienced a ransomware attack, 16% said that AI significantly increased the attack’s effectiveness. Another 47% said that it somewhat increased effectiveness. Combined, 62% said AI made the attack more effective. 7% reported no evidence of AI use at all.

The leading entry methods are all human-dependent. When Indian organizations identified the primary point of entry for their ransomware incident, the results pointed overwhelmingly to human interaction. Phishing emails and other email-based social engineering attacks were the initial entry vector in 42% of incidents. Malicious links (71%) were identified as the most common initial threat, followed by malicious attachments (53%), and Business Email Compromise (47%). This demonstrates that today’s most successful ransomware campaigns continue to rely on trusted communications and user interaction throughout the attack lifecycle.

Payment leads to escalation, not resolution. Despite years of guidance from law enforcement and security agencies advising against payment, nearly two-thirds (64%) of affected Indian organizations paid a ransom. Yet, nearly half (48%) of those that paid faced a second extortion demand, highlighting ransomware’s evolution from a single payment event into an ongoing negotiation in which attackers hold multiple forms of leverage at the same time: continued encryption, stolen data, and the threat of public disclosure.

Encryption is no longer the endgame. More than two-thirds (71%) of Indian organizations confirmed that data was stolen during the incident. Today’s ransomware campaigns are less about locking systems and more about acquiring data, identities, and persistent access. These can be monetized through repeated demands, sold on criminal marketplaces, or used as launching pads for secondary attacks.

Attacks succeed through manipulation. When Indian respondents were asked why the ransomware attack was able to bypass their existing controls, 42% of organizations said employees did not suspect the attack because it appeared authentic, while 49% attributed the incident to users interacting with malicious content – evidence that AI is making social engineering increasingly difficult to distinguish from legitimate business communications.

Ransomware impact varies by country. Respondents in India reported the average rates of AI-enhanced attack effectiveness (62%), relatively high ransom payments (64%) and confirmed sensitive data theft (33%). Meanwhile, user interaction as a bypass factor was highest in India (49%), Japan (49%), and Singapore (48%). In these markets, the most common failure mode was users engaging directly with malicious content rather than being deceived by impersonation.

“India recording the highest user-interaction bypass rate in this ransomware study is sending a clear message to the industry,” said Bikramdeep Singh, India Country Manager, Proofpoint, “when employees are the reason an attack gets through more often than anywhere else, it confirms that ransomware succeeds by exploiting people’s trust, not just systems. As AI makes these interactions harder to distinguish from legitimate business communication, human-centric cybersecurity is critical. It’s the only proactive defense that actually addresses where these attacks begin.”

The findings reinforce that organizations can no longer treat ransomware primarily as a malware problem. As AI makes phishing, impersonation and credential theft increasingly convincing, preventing ransomware means protecting people, identities and trusted communications before attackers ever reach the endpoint.