For decades, wealth management has been built on relationships rather than transactions. Investors rarely choose a financial partner solely for products or market expertise; they choose someone they trust with life’s most important decisions, from buying a home and funding a child’s education to planning retirement and preserving family wealth.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape every aspect of that relationship. Yet, according to Satyanarayan Nalluri, Chief Technology Officer at BajajCapital, AI’s true value lies not in replacing human expertise but in making customer interactions more informed, proactive, and relevant.

“The customer doesn’t need another algorithm. They need better financial guidance. AI should empower our teams with intelligence, not replace human relationships,” he says.

That philosophy underpins the organisation’s digital transformation strategy. Rather than treating AI as another automation tool, the company is embedding intelligence across customer engagement, operations, and software engineering while ensuring that trust remains central to every financial interaction.

From selling products to achieving financial goals

Traditional financial services have long been organised around products like mutual funds, insurance, loans, or tax-saving investments, often delivered through separate channels. Nalluri believes customers think very differently.

“People don’t wake up wanting to buy a mutual fund,” he says. “They wake up wanting to achieve a goal.”

Technology, therefore, must move beyond product recommendations to understanding an individual’s financial journey. The company is working toward creating dynamic financial profiles that evolve throughout a customer’s life, bringing together income, liabilities, investments, insurance, tax obligations, and long-term aspirations into a unified view.

The RBI’s Account Aggregator framework is accelerating this shift. With customer consent, financial information can now be securely aggregated across institutions, enabling BajajCapital’s teams to access a more comprehensive view of a customer’s financial landscape without repeatedly requesting documents.

The result is a more holistic customer engagement model, where conversations begin with life goals rather than financial products.

AI is a co-pilot, not a replacement for human expertise

Despite rapid advances in generative AI, Nalluri cautions against confusing information with financial guidance.

Large language models excel at summarising information and generating content, but financial planning requires judgment, context, and the ability to navigate uncertainty.

He points to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reminder that historical data alone cannot predict unprecedented events. “Past data is important,” he says, “but future planning cannot depend only on the past.”

Instead of replacing human engagement, the company uses AI to enrich customer intelligence, surface emerging financial needs, summarise information, and support more informed and personalised financial conversations before a relationship manager engages with a customer.

Drawing on decades of customer engagement and financial insights, the company is increasingly using AI to better understand changing life stages rather than simply recommending products. A young professional, a first-time homebuyer, and someone planning retirement each require fundamentally different financial solutions.

AI, in this model, becomes an intelligence layer that enables proactive engagement while ensuring that human judgement remains central to every customer interaction.

From generative AI to agentic intelligence

While enterprises are still exploring generative AI, Nalluri believes the industry is already moving toward its next evolution, agentic AI.

Unlike conventional AI assistants that respond to individual prompts, agentic AI can break complex objectives into multiple tasks, coordinate specialised agents, evaluate intermediate outcomes, and adapt dynamically as circumstances change.

The company envisions an ‘agent-of-agents’ architecture where a supervisory AI orchestrates multiple specialist agents.

A retirement planning discussion, for example, could simultaneously invoke specialised agents responsible for investments, insurance, taxation, liabilities, cash-flow analysis, and market simulations before consolidating relevant insights for the relationship manager.

“The supervisory agent understands which specialist should be called,” Nalluri explains. “If one agent cannot confidently complete the task, it can invoke another, validate the response, or escalate it to a human.”

Rather than replacing people, agentic AI can significantly reduce the time spent gathering information, allowing professionals to focus on meaningful customer conversations and long-term financial planning.

AI must deliver business outcomes

For Nalluri, AI is valuable only when it creates measurable business impact.

Software development has become one of the earliest beneficiaries. Enterprise AI assistants now support coding, debugging, documentation, and testing, helping reduce software development timelines by nearly 40%, improving productivity and accelerating delivery.

Customer operations have also undergone significant transformation. Today, AI supports nearly 90% of pre-issuance verification interactions, helping accelerate customer onboarding while allowing employees to focus on higher-value engagements.

Operational efficiency has improved elsewhere as well. AI-powered automation has streamlined backend audit processes, enabling teams to spend less time on repetitive manual tasks and more time on analytical and customer-facing responsibilities.

AI also supports appointment scheduling, internal knowledge management, employee training, and customer communications, quietly improving productivity across the organisation.

Yet Nalluri remains refreshingly pragmatic about AI adoption. “The objective is not to automate everything,” he says. “It is to automate the right things.”

Large language models are powerful, but not every business problem requires them. Structured financial data often benefits more from conventional analytics and machine learning than from expensive generative models.

Every AI initiative, therefore, is evaluated against three simple questions: Does it improve customer outcomes? Does it enhance employee productivity? Does it create measurable business value? If the answer is no, AI is not deployed simply because it is fashionable.

Trust will remain the ultimate differentiator

As AI systems become increasingly autonomous, governance assumes greater importance.

Financial interactions cannot become a black box. AI-generated insights must remain explainable, customer consent must be respected, bias must be continuously monitored, and human oversight must remain embedded throughout decision-making.

For Nalluri, responsible AI is not merely a compliance requirement—it is essential to preserving customer trust. He recalls a long-standing customer who remained associated with the company for nearly three decades and had instructed his family to continue working with the firm in managing the family’s financial affairs according to his wishes.

It was more than a testament to financial outcomes. It reflected years of confidence built through consistency, transparency, and enduring relationships.

That story, Nalluri believes, captures the future of wealth management.

AI can process large volumes of information at a remarkable speed. It can analyse millions of data points, orchestrate intelligent workflows, and surface insights that humans might otherwise miss.

“The future of wealth management will not belong to the firms with the biggest AI models,” Nalluri says. “It will belong to those who use intelligent technology to deepen human relationships.”

In an industry built on confidence, algorithms may generate insights, but trust remains the ultimate asset.