96.3% of businesses in India see cloud as critical to meeting immediate business needs amongst pandemic uncertainty

NTT Ltd., the global technology services company, today releases its 2021 Hybrid Cloud Report, which highlights the critical need for business agility, and the role hybrid cloud has had on helping businesses achieve this.

Before Covid-19, many companies had embarked on digital transformation journeys, but the pandemic highlighted that many were not as agile as they had previously thought. The pandemic laid bare deficiencies in businesses’ cloud infrastructure, security and network architecture capabilities, hindering their ability to adapt and remain agile.

The pandemic has forced a cultural mindset shift with global organizations adapting their agility plans from recovering infrastructure and applications to getting office-based workers set up and working from home. Despite this uncertainty, the pandemic has provided a significant opportunity to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The report, which conducted research with 950 decision-makers in 13 countries across five regions – including Singapore, Hong Kong, India in Asia Pacific (APAC), highlighted the increasing reliance on technology and found that:

• A business lifeline:90.0% of APAC businesses (88.8% in India) agree that pandemic has forced its business to rely on technology more than ever before

• The benefits of hybrid cloud are already clear: With 60.3% of APAC organizations (53.8% in India)already using, or piloting hybrid cloud

• Hybrid cloud is the future: The study found that a further 31.6% of APAC respondents (31.3% in India) plan to implement a hybrid solution within 12-24 months

It is clear that hybrid cloud is now seen as critical to data-driven processes and real-time decisions both now and in the future.

Hybrid cloud, when implemented correctly, drives efficiencies

During such an uncertain time, businesses are continuing to tighten their purse strings and look to hybrid cloud to increase cost efficiency and drive the organization’s overall performance. The report found that an improved speed of deployment of apps and services is the biggest driver (38.8%) of hybrid cloud adoption in APAC, especially given the shift to a distributed workforce model where businesses in this region now need to access data and applications in new, different and often complex ways. According to APAC respondents, the second largest motivation for hybrid cloud adoption is an overall improvement of business agility(38.3%), followed by a more efficient total cost of IT operations(34.0%).

After working with NTT to implement a hybrid IT infrastructure, Christophe Le Caignec, Head of IT Operations, at Lefebvre Sarrut Services, said: “‘Our infrastructure now lets us focus our time and resources on application development and lifecycle management, helping us to bring new services to market much more quickly.”

Businesses, however, need to implement hybrid cloud in a way that will optimize environments to maximize efficiencies. This is why over half of organizations (55%) strongly agree on the need to engage with experts, such as managed cloud providers.

Overcoming hurdles

Beyond maximizing cost efficiencies, businesses are also charged with changing attitudes to security and compliance and the complexities of implementing hybrid cloud. The report found that more thanhalf of the respondents in APAC (51.2%) claim that the difficulties in managing data security is the greatest barrier to adopting hybrid cloud. To overcome these barriers when working in such complex environments, organizations must choose the right environment that will securely host their mission-critical applications across public and private clouds; and work with a partner who understands the industries they’re working in to ensure compliance.

The report found that network performance and a shortage of skills were also regarded as sizeable barriers to hybrid cloud adoption. Both, if not appropriately addressed, when implementing the cloud, could undo the benefits it offers.

Rob Lopez, Executive Vice President, Intelligent Infrastructure at NTT Ltd., comments “As businesses look to navigate the new year, they must look to hybrid cloud environments that are optimized for agility, security and supported by the right network architecture while also meeting compliance requirements. This is the foundation upon which cloud is successful and will enable businesses to weather any form of disruption that comes their way.”

Partnering for success

Industry collaboration and working with external experts will provide businesses with the right knowledge and skills to set up their hybrid cloud environments for agility. When we asked APAC respondents about the types of partner used, 70.8% of businesses said they engaged with systems integrators, while 55.4% engaged with specialist information security consultants or managed security service providers (MSSPs), highlighting the importance of security to cloud deployments.

