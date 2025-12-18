Accenture and Palantir expand partnership to support enterprise AI initiatives

Accenture and Palantir Technologies have expanded their global strategic partnership with the formation of the Accenture Palantir Business Group, which the companies say is intended to accelerate the delivery of AI- and data-driven solutions for enterprise clients. As part of the expanded relationship, Accenture has been named a preferred global partner for Palantir in the area of enterprise transformation.

According to Accenture, the business group is designed to help organisations scale AI initiatives across the enterprise by combining Accenture’s industry and functional expertise with Palantir’s data integration and AI platforms.

“With this expansion of our ecosystem partnership with Palantir, we believe our clients can accelerate advanced AI adoption and deliver business outcomes more quickly,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. She added that the collaboration aims to help organisations build AI and data solutions that can be scaled across the enterprise, supporting what Accenture describes as business reinvention and growth.

Palantir said the expanded partnership is focused on enabling organisations to adopt AI-driven decision-making at scale. “Our expanded partnership with Accenture is intended to help enterprises transform at speed and scale using Palantir’s platforms,” said Dr Alex Karp, CEO and co-founder of Palantir. He noted that the collaboration is expected to increase the deployment of AI-powered decision intelligence capabilities across multiple industries.

The Accenture Palantir Business Group will be supported by Palantir’s forward deployed engineers (FDEs) and more than 2,000 Accenture professionals trained on Palantir technologies, according to the companies. These teams are expected to work directly with clients to integrate siloed data environments and support the adoption of AI-enabled decision-making processes.

The companies stated that the partnership already has traction in sectors such as government, energy, and oil and gas. Building on this, the business group plans to expand its work across additional industries, including healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, consumer goods and financial services.

A specific area of focus for the collaboration will be data centre operations and AI infrastructure programmes, which Accenture and Palantir describe as increasingly critical to economic resilience. According to the companies, the partnership will help clients use Palantir Foundry and the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform while accessing secure computing capabilities in complex commercial and mission-critical environments.