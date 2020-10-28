Accenture Together with SAP Takes Bold Steps to Move Clients Further Into the Cloud with Open Industry Solutions

Read Article

Accenture announced it will be working side-by-side with SAP to help companies fundamentally change their business operations with industry-specific solutions based on SAP’s industry cloud. Built on the SAP Cloud Platform and integrated with SAP’s intelligent suite and SAP Business Network, these applications can help companies innovate with new capabilities in the cloud while reducing operating costs, improving productivity and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

“Accenture and SAP have a long, successful history of investing in innovation and co-development to help our clients realize new business capabilities. Sharing our industry and technology expertise, Accenture can help clients drive change by delivering on the promise of the intelligent enterprise powered by SAP,” said Caspar Borggreve, global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group. “Working together, we are doubling down to drive the next wave of industry cloud solutions, including for the utilities, retail and consumer goods, and oil and gas industries.”

Accenture has already collaborated with SAP on cloud solutions for the utilities industry, helping clients more effectively manage business processes and improve customer experiences. The two companies are working on additional industry cloud solutions for the retail and consumer products industries. The Accenture Liquid Studio for SAP has also developed more than 170 apps to date that extend the functionality of SAP’s intelligent suite and enable new business capabilities using technologies such as analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, the Internet of Things and machine learning, all on SAP Cloud Platform.

“In many industries, SAP software is the backbone on which our clients run their operations. This gives us tremendous opportunities to transform business processes with new levels of efficiency,” said Koen Deryckere, Accenture’s global lead for Industry Networks and Programs. “Companies with foundational SAP technology can effectively unleash data and deliver new insights that are critical for rapid decisions given the dynamic changes in the marketplace. Working with SAP, we can build the next level of enterprise impact.“

To simplify delivery and amplify business results of these new industry cloud solutions, clients can look to Accenture myConcerto, an insight-driven platform with intelligent capabilities and pre-configured solutions for industry and business functions. These out-of-the-box capabilities help companies harmonize SAP technologies, applications and capabilities in a single integrated platform to amplify business results. The myConcerto platform is currently in use with more than 500 companies across 29 industries.

“Disruption is everywhere, and fast-paced industry innovation is essential for our customers with large-scale enterprise systems to keep ahead of the competition,” said Peter Maier, president, SAP Industries and Customer Advisory. “SAP’s industry cloud is an open yet integrated innovation space to extend the end-to-end processes of the intelligent suite and the SAP Business Network with next business practices, and innovation at the ‘vertical edge’. Our partner Accenture has the experience and knowledge to jointly build solutions that make a difference for our customers’ core business.”

Further demonstrating Accenture’s commitment to cloud expertise, Accenture recently announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, with a $3 billion investment over three years.

