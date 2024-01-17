ACKO appoints Dr Mallesh Bommanahal as Chief Data Scientist

ACKO announced the appointment of Dr Mallesh Bommanahal as the Chief Data Scientist to lead the company’s data science initiatives and leverage AI for a customer-centric technology development.

A distinguished figure in the world of artificial intelligence, Mallesh brings with him a rich cascade of experience, especially in the insurance and healthcare industries. He is also the founder of i3systems.ai, widely known for its groundbreaking AI solutions in insurance underwriting and claims processing. His entrepreneurial venture has played a pivotal role in advancing AI applications across the insurance sector, establishing itself as an AI pioneer in India.

With over 16 years of experience, Mallesh brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across forums to focus on enhancing AI technology to elevate customer experience, refine risk modelling, and streamline process automations. His strategic vision and execution capabilities contribute to ACKO’s pursuit of innovation and excellence in the D2C insurance landscape.

Mallesh has a Doctorate degree in Aerospace Engineering, specialising in mathematical modelling of aircraft and UAVs using experimental data. His academic achievements include prestigious degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay where he also founded cutting-edge projects such as student satellite development and advanced toilet-flushing systems.

Commenting on the appointment, Vishwanath Ramarao, Chief Technology and Product Officer at ACKO, said, “Mallesh’s deep understanding of artificial intelligence and his proven track record of delivering innovation, align seamlessly with ACKO’s commitment to technological excellence. Mallesh will further ACKO’s capabilities in leveraging AI for transforming insurance CX and I am confident that his expertise will contribute significantly to the evolution of the company’s tech-centric approach. His leadership in data science will play a critical role in shaping our tech-first approach to insurance solutions.”

Commenting on his stint at ACKO, Mallesh says, “Joining ACKO, is an exciting prospect for me to continue to deploy AI for advancing insurance in India, and ACKO being a D2C digital insurer is uniquely placed to lead this revolution. I was also drawn to ACKO due to its high talent-density, and its strategic focus to advance AI solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of our customers. I hope together I will be able to contribute to the company’s success.”

ACKO’s appointment of Dr. Mallesh Bommanahal signifies another strategic move towards reinforcing their technological leadership in the insurance industry.