Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited adopts Bloomberg’s Buy-Side Solution

Read Article

Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager (AIM) solution has been adopted by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, one of the largest asset managers in India managing assets of over INR 2500 billion. The asset manager has chosen to adopt Bloomberg AIM solution as the order management system across its operations in India and Singapore. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system and part of the firm’s comprehensive buy-side solutions that offer multi-asset capabilities to support every stage of the investment lifecycle.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited will use Bloomberg AIM for portfolio analytics and risk management, trade execution and compliance. The solution will help increase the asset manager’s efficiency and agility, and manage costs by optimizing operations and provide tools for regulatory compliance in each region.

A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “At Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, we believe in investing in the right and most resilient technological solutions to stay ahead of the curve. As we move in to newer regions and asset classes, and work towards enhancing our appeal to a wider investor base, Bloomberg AIM provides us with an integrated enterprise solution to further optimize our workflows and build in efficiencies”.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited also expanded its subscriptions to the Bloomberg Terminal, which is used by the world’s leading business and financial professionals for real-time data, news and information.

Ashlesh Gosain, Regional Head (South Asia), Bloomberg LP said, “We are extremely pleased to work with leading asset managers like Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Bloomberg’s seamless integration across geographies and unified solution for research, idea generation, portfolio rebalancing, execution, performance attribution and risk management will help the firm improve scalability with readymade country-specific compliance rules. This not only ensures readiness to seek international mandates but also provides confidence to trade new asset classes.”

Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 14,000 professionals in over 90 countries at more than 850 client firms, and PORT is a portfolio and risk analytics solution, that provides investors with tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. In addition, Bloomberg’s PORT Enterprise offering delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions, which include AIM, PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]