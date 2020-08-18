Admission24 increases manpower by 100% during lockdown

Read Article

Admission24, an edtech startup has expanded its manpower with remote hiring by 100 per cent amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. The recruitment is fuelled by the surge in usage of Admission24’s platform.

The company has successfully maintained and increased its staff without any layoffs or deferment of job offers. Hiring has been made across departments like telesales, IT, tech, app developers, animators, creative designers, SEO/SEM experts, sales, etc. With this manpower expansion, Admission24’s strength crosses the mark of 150 from just 50 employees in the past three months.

In order to conduct the induction procedures more efficiently, Admission24 extended the induction time period to one month; further being monitored for regular feedback. Apart from this, various departments have been conducting regular online training for new employees to upgrade their skill sets. The company has built an online engaging, learning, and development tool to keep engagement high.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhinav Sekhri, CEO & Founder, Admission24 stated, “With technology changing the dynamics of the education industry, we are presently focusing on hiring niche talent to further strengthen our offerings and cater to emerging business needs. We have hired over 100 new employees during the lockdown period and still continuing with our hiring process.”

“With a strengthened team, we are gearing up to meet our objective of turning any crisis into opportunity.”, he further added.

