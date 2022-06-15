Adobe announces innovations for its customer data platform CDP

Adobe announced innovations for its customer data platform (CDP), Adobe Real-Time CDP, to help brands transition from third-party cookies to first-party data. As businesses across all industries adopt Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe is introducing enriched customer profiles with commerce, AI powered targeting, new privacy and security tools and Segment match across channels.

Adobe Real-Time CDP, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, now delivers real-time data with more than 24 trillion audience segment evaluations and over one petabyte of data processed on average per day, helping global brands deliver personalized experiences to millions of customers in real-time. Customers include Change Healthcare, Coles, Dick’s Sporting Goods, EY, General Motors, Henkel, Major League Baseball, Panera, ServiceNow, Telefonica, The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, T. Rowe Price and TSB Bank.

“Businesses that invest in putting their first-party data into action are the ones that will deliver personalized experiences and beat the competition. With changing consumer expectations in the digital economy, the time to move away from third-party cookies is now and brands need to adopt a first-party data strategy to stay relevant,” said Anjul Bhambhri, Senior Vice President, Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe.

“Data protection and privacy regulations are of critical importance in India and businesses need to fast track the adoption of a first-party data strategy. Brands that adopt a first-party data strategy will deliver personalised experiences, beat the competition, and foster trust with customers,” said Vyshak Venugopalan, Head, Solution Consulting, Adobe India.

“We needed a complete picture of every person who banks with us, from their history to their needs, to how they move through the customer journey, and that meant centralizing our data on a single platform,” said Mike Gamble, Director, Analysis and Design, TSB Bank.

Gamble adds, “The rich insights we get from Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform informs our personalization strategy to enrich customers experiences. Most importantly, we can deliver that richness consistently online and offline because our decisions are based on every interaction in that customer’s past.”