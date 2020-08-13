Adobe APAC MD joins tech firm New Relic to run India biz

Read Article

US-based tech company New Relic on Wednesday announced to appoint Adobe APAC managing director Ben Goodman as senior vice president for its business in the ASEAN, India, Greater Hong Kong and Korea regions.

San Francisco-based New Relic offers the most powerful cloud-based observability platform to help companies create more perfect software.

Reporting to Dmitri Chen, executive vice president and general manager, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Goodman would be responsible for driving customer success in key regional markets including in India.

“We are thrilled that Goodman has decided to join New Relic at a time when organisations are in dire need of effective observability tools to help them deliver stakeholder value for their digital investments,” Chen said in a statement.

Goodman was most recently managing director and head of digital experiences (DX) at Adobe Asia-Pacific. He previously held senior regional roles at EMC, Dell EMC, and Pure Storage.

“I hope to enhance the sales culture within the organisation and exceed client needs to deliver more perfect software alongside our world-class product engineering team,” Goodman said.

New Relic recently unveiled a reimagined “New Relic One” platform, with a clear, intuitive user experience, powerful new capabilities, and simple pricing and packaging.

–IANS

