Adobe introduces Sign for Small Business to Help Small Companies Digitize

Adobe introduced Adobe Sign for small business, delivering e-signature capabilities that are powerful enough for the enterprise, but tailored to the needs of small business users. According to new research from Adobe, small business employees rank paper-based processes as a top impediment to running their business more efficiently, with 75% reporting that they still sign documents with pen and paper. When combined with other market-leading document technologies, including Adobe Scan and Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Sign for small business helps companies digitize legacy work practices that rely on signatures, like customer onboarding, contracts and approvals, payments and invoices, and much more. In addition, for individuals getting their side hustle off the ground, Adobe Sign is now integrated into the Acrobat Reader desktop app, enabling hundreds of millions of people who have Acrobat Reader installed to send two documents for e-signature each month, free of charge.

Millions of small businesses already rely on Adobe to simplify document work — converting paper to digital with Adobe Scan, creating, reviewing and editing PDFs with Adobe Acrobat and accessing the most powerful PDF services right from Microsoft Office 365,” said Ashley Still, vice president and general manager, Adobe Document Cloud. “Adobe Sign for small business now completes the toolbox for small companies to fully digitize their business.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]