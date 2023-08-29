Express Computer

Adobe named as CMS Leader in Forrester Wave report

Forrester Research, an independent analyst firm, rated Adobe a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023. Adobe Experience Manager was one of 10 solutions evaluated across 26 criteria, grouped into three main categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Adobe is positioned highest for Current Offering, furthest to the right for Strategy, and received the highest possible score for Market Presence.

Adobe believes this designation is a testament to the joint successes with their customers and partners, who continue to deliver highly impactful experiences that delight their audiences, employees, and partners.

“Adobe is a good fit for large enterprises looking for a full-featured and innovative CMS that natively integrates with Creative Cloud, and it targets breaking down silos between creatives, business teams, and developers.”– The Forrester Wave: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023

Adobe Experience Manager’s vision centers on personalization at scale, with new innovations in

  1. Front-end experience delivery (benchmarked at 2.5 seconds or below)
  2. Content authoring capabilities through Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace
  3. Instant personalization for modular content

Anyone can deliver an experience, but what matters is how those experiences perform and impact key business metrics. That’s why we’re focused on going beyond just managing content. We want to amplify the influence of these experiences and give organizations tools to drive higher traffic, engagement, and conversion for immediate performance right out-of-the-box. With Adobe solutions, you get:

Customer and market demands are changing as more devices come into play, with customers expecting highly personalized experiences across all touchpoints. Yet, organizations today still struggle with siloed teams and outdated processes – all the while facing heightened pressure to create more content than ever before to drive these highly personalized experiences.

Every experience begins with content, but it’s imperative that these experiences reach customers at every touchpoint. This requires tools for developers to build and deliver experiences faster. That’s why we’re giving developers the most flexible and frictionless ways to rapidly develop and deliver experiences at lightning speed.

