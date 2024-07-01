Adobe transforms how brands manage millions of creative assets with GenAI-powered content hub

Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Content Hub with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets. AEM Assets is the leading digital asset management system (DAM) used by brands to manage their entire library of images, videos and other content that drives the creation of marketing campaigns and digital experiences. AEM Assets is used by the majority of the Fortune 50, including 8 of the 10 largest media companies, 9 of the 10 largest financial services companies and 8 of the 10 largest retailers. Customers worldwide including ASICS, Cisco, The Coca-Cola Company, Henkel, Prudential Financial, T-Mobile and Volkswagen.

Content Hub enables brands to reimagine how creative assets are used across their organisation and with external partners, driving major efficiency gains. With a new easy-to-use interface, teams have every brand-approved asset at their fingertips while being able to access an all-in-one design tool through Adobe Express and Firefly generative AI—directly in the existing flow of work. Content Hub also removes inefficiencies by ensuring proper asset reuse and resolving any inconsistencies, while providing usage analytics and governance controls for sensitive launches. With Content Hub, brands can optimise a key component of their content supply chain, the end-to-end business process every company needs to deliver content required for marketing campaigns and personalised customer experiences. For most organisations, it is a web of disconnected workflows, teams and systems that often break down.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to meet content demands that are expected to surge in the next few years, making it critical for brands to effectively manage the assets that anchor a healthy content supply chain,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe Content Hub jumpstarts this process by providing a user-friendly interface for any individual to find and remix brand relevant assets, boosting the production of fresh content for fast-moving channels like social media and delivering proven productivity gains.”

Adobe Content Hub with AEM Assets solves the following pain points for brands:

The challenge of finding relevant assets: Locating brand-approved assets in Content Hub is as easy as conducting a quick browser search, which can drive both efficient reuse and creative ideation for users. With any variety of search parameters, users can find assets based on individual terms such as “logo”, “outdoors” and “pink” or phrases including “holiday season promotion” and “winter hiking gear.” And with smart tags, assets are automatically tagged with key terms to make them more searchable.

Creating experiences from brand-approved assets: Adobe Express with Firefly generative AI can be leveraged in Content Hub, for users to remix assets directly in the flow of work and transform them into new digital experiences. With a single click, users launch an Express editor that can be used to make quick adjustments from adding copy to resising. And Firefly generative AI in Express takes this a step further, allowing users to create new variations through replacing backgrounds, adding objects, creating different visual styles and more. This enables teams to scale the production of content variations and achieve true personalisation at scale.

The need for centralised management controls: Content Hub allows administrators to manage permissions for sensitive assets (e.g., upcoming product launch), with governance controls to ensure AI-generated content also aligns with brand standards. And to provide transparency around the use of AI within Adobe’s applications, Firefly-powered features will automatically attach Content Credentials to the content. Like a nutrition label for digital content, Content Credentials are tamper-evident metadata that can provide more information about the content, including whether AI was used in the creation or editing process.

The lack of insights that drive continuous improvements: Robust analytics around the usage of assets, with detailed breakdowns (e.g., file type, image characteristics), can help brands better understand how assets are being used across their organisation. These insights enable teams to improve how assets are created in the first place, such as resourcing a certain type of file or visual style that is heavily used.

The capabilities of Adobe Content Hub will also power Adobe GenStudio, a new generative AI-first application that will let marketing organisations quickly plan, create, manage, activate and measure on-brand, high performing content.