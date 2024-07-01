NES Pvt Ltd enters Indian data centre industry with 5 MW facility in Pune

Natural Environment Solutions Pvt Ltd (NES), a pioneering new entrant in the Indian data centre industry, announced that it setting up a its cutting-edge 5 MW capacity data centre in Hinjewadi, Pune. This state-of-the-art facility marks NES’s ambitious entry into transforming the sector, setting new benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Going forward, NES plans to scale up to over 100 MW of data centre capacity across India in the next three years, capitalising on the country’s booming digital infrastructure and regulatory support for data centre investments. India’s data centre capacity has doubled between 2020 and 2023, highlighting its emergence as a prime hub for technological advancement.

NES Pvt Ltd is dedicated to revolutionising data centre infrastructure development, optimising efficiency and cost-effectiveness through advanced automation and digitisation. This commitment empowers clients with agile, operationally simple infrastructure, delivering premium facilities at competitive costs.

NES Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO, Umesh Sahay, emphasises, “Sustainability is central to NES’s mission. NES is actively securing long-term power supply agreements with utility generators, ensuring cost-effective, environmentally responsible operations aligned with stringent sustainability standards,” adding, “NES’s modern data centres adhere to global regulations, integrating cutting-edge security measures to protect data integrity against evolving cyber threats. The company’s focus on edge computing responds to the growing demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth solutions, crucial for hyper-personalized customer experiences and the rapid adoption of 5G and new-age applications.”