Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  NES Pvt Ltd enters Indian data centre industry with 5 MW facility in Pune

NES Pvt Ltd enters Indian data centre industry with 5 MW facility in Pune

News
By Express Computer
Data Centre
0 7

Natural Environment Solutions Pvt Ltd (NES), a pioneering new entrant in the Indian data centre industry, announced that it setting up a its cutting-edge 5 MW capacity data centre in Hinjewadi, Pune. This state-of-the-art facility marks NES’s ambitious entry into transforming the sector, setting new benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Going forward, NES plans to scale up to over 100 MW of data centre capacity across India in the next three years, capitalising on the country’s booming digital infrastructure and regulatory support for data centre investments. India’s data centre capacity has doubled between 2020 and 2023, highlighting its emergence as a prime hub for technological advancement.

NES Pvt Ltd is dedicated to revolutionising data centre infrastructure development, optimising efficiency and cost-effectiveness through advanced automation and digitisation. This commitment empowers clients with agile, operationally simple infrastructure, delivering premium facilities at competitive costs.

NES Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO, Umesh Sahay, emphasises, “Sustainability is central to NES’s mission. NES is actively securing long-term power supply agreements with utility generators, ensuring cost-effective, environmentally responsible operations aligned with stringent sustainability standards,” adding, “NES’s modern data centres adhere to global regulations, integrating cutting-edge security measures to protect data integrity against evolving cyber threats. The company’s focus on edge computing responds to the growing demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth solutions, crucial for hyper-personalized customer experiences and the rapid adoption of 5G and new-age applications.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image