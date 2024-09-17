Express Computer

Adobe Unveils Innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud for Brands to Personalise and Measure AI-generated Content

Adobe Unveils Innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud for Brands to Personalise and Measure AI-generated Content

News
By Express Computer
Adobe announced innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud that will empower brands to unlock greater value with AI-generated content and demonstrate business impact. As organisations embrace image and copy generation tools—from Adobe Firefly to Adobe Experience Manager—to assist in the ideation and refinement of marketing assets, the need to show return-on-investment has also heightened. Brands can address this by matching AI-generated content with customer preferences, while creating a feedback loop through actionable insights. These AI innovations address key pain points in brands’ content supply chains by ensuring that campaigns can be adjusted and optimised in real time.

Adobe’s latest solutions enable brands to drive greater performance and meet business goals for customer engagement. New offerings across Adobe Experience Cloud will enable teams to personalise, test and measure AI-generated content. With Adobe Content Analytics, actionable insights will pinpoint specific content attributes that resonate most with target audiences, informing what teams create in the future. In Adobe Experience Manager, real-time experimentation capabilities on the web—a digital front door for many brands—will direct visitors towards AI-generated variants that are driving the best conversion. And with Adobe Journey Optimiser, brands can now instantly generate multiple variations of marketing content based on performance goals to automate testing and optimisation.

“Personalising customer experiences in today’s environment can require thousands of variations for different marketing channels and regions, a problem that has been alleviated with the support of generative AI,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Marketers are being challenged to ensure that AI-generated variants also resonate with customers, and Adobe’s latest innovations will help brands meet the moment through real-time experimentation and actionable insights.”

New Adobe Experience Cloud innovations include:

· Adobe Content Analytics: Now in beta, Adobe Content Analytics within Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) provides attribute-level insights on content spanning platforms such as web and mobile. Users can then bring these insights directly into CJA, providing a holistic view of the entire customer journey across touchpoints. Adobe Content Analytics is made possible by correlating specific attributes–including colors, objects and locations–with direct customer interactions. For example, a marketer promoting a new hotel property would be able to optimise their web content based on which creative elements—mountains, green spaces or cityscapes—result in more bookings.

· AI Assistant Content Accelerator in Adobe Journey Optimiser (AJO): Now generally available, AI Assistant Content Accelerator in AJO allows marketers to generate on-brand marketing assets for channels including email, SMS and more, while having it optimised for certain target audiences based on language, tone and content type. As the assets are being generated, marketers instantly receive multiple copy and imagery variations to drive real-time performance testing and experimentation.

· Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Edge Delivery Services, Self-Learning Experimentation: For AI-generated content variations, such as text or images on a web page, brands will be able to drive real-time experimentation with AEM Edge Delivery Services. Consumers will be automatically presented with top-performing content variations, providing marketers a better understanding of which assets resonate most with target audiences.

