Adyen expands payment processing to India, launches new technology hub

Adyen announced its expansion in India, following the grant of authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator in India for domestic and cross-border payments. The commitment to accelerate payment innovation in India includes a technology hub in Bengaluru and the launch of local payment processing capabilities. Adyen’s local payment processing capabilities are foundational to the company’s all-in-one payment platform allowing merchants in India to optimize each transaction with local payment processing.

“The continued push for a Cashless India presents an opportunity for businesses to offer new customer journeys in the fastest growing e-commerce market in the world,” said Ingo Uytdehaage, Co-CEO, Adyen. “We are looking to help transform digital payments in India with our global full-stack solution and local payment processing capabilities, optimizing transactions so our merchants can focus on opportunities to scale in India,” said Aditya Khullar, Country Manager, India, Adyen. “We are committed to our merchants’ long-term growth as we steadily scale our presence in India.”

Adyen is also building out a technology hub in Bengaluru. This brings technical resources closer to merchants, and enables Adyen to tap into the strong tech talent pool in India to build and support payment products for India and Adyen’s global platform. Adyen manages the entire payment flow, including gateway, risk management, and acquiring for its merchants. This means that brands can accelerate global expansion and optimize payment processes, while continuing to meet the expectations of customers.

Adyen provides businesses with insights around local schemes and payment methods with best-in-class technology and deep acquiring expertise. With direct card acquiring connections with major card schemes such as Visa, Mastercard, Rupay and local direct debit payments UPI, transactions are processed locally in India via the Adyen platform. Merchants can simply use Adyen’s single platform to offer all the key payment methods that shoppers prefer, such as credit and debit cards, along with relevant local payment methods.

