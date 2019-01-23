Aequs deploys SAP S/4 HANA ERP suite in partnership with itelligence India

Aerospace manufacturing company Aequs said it is partnering with Hyderabad-based itelligence India Software Solutions, as its preferred technology partner to upgrade to the latest SAP S/4 HANA ERP suite. The next phase of digital transformation at Aequs encompasses three business segments including Aerospace, Consumer and Infrastructure.

As a diversified large-scale manufacturing enterprise, Aequs is scaling up at a tremendous pace and this calls for a robust ERP solution that can help the company stay efficient and realise its future goals and objectives. The company has identified SAP S/4HANA as a more sophisticated common platform which would help consolidate its core business processes across its different entities. The business suite aims to combine the real-time SAP HANA database with the functionalities of the essential application platform.

Rajeev Kaul, MD Aerospace and Group CFO at Aequs, said, “We are glad to collaborate with itelligence as our solution partner. The latest SAP ERP suite will enable us to cut significantly on operational expenditures as well as operate seamlessly in a digital environment that can adapt to the changing business landscape. It will also help us consolidate our diverse work processes into a single platform with easy access to real-time information that will speed up decision-making.”

“We are delighted and proud to be the partner for Aequs to implement SAP S/4HANA ERP. This is an important opportunity for itelligence in India to deploy the core solution at Aequs as part of its digital transformation journey. We are confident that the solution shall help Aequs achieve the growth, enhanced operational efficiency and other business objectives said Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director & CEO, itelligence India Software Solutions.

