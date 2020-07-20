After High Profile Hack On Twitter, Indian Government Issued Notice

Read Article

Last Wednesday when Twitter had encountered data breach, where hackers had targeted high profile accounts in a bitcoin scam, the tech world went into a fury. However, Twitter had deleted the security incident and had also applied all of its remediation efforts. After that, twitter has been giving details on the whole incident through their official blog post.

As per a latest report by PTI, India’s cyber security nodal agency CERT-In has issued a notice to Twitter, whereby it had asked the micro-blogging platform for full details that would be provided by Twitter, that in turn would be helping in seeking information on the number of Indian users that have been affected as well as its impact on data.

The PTI report further stated that CERT-In has also asked Twitter for information on the number of users from India that have visited the malicious tweets and links. This is also to keep a tab on whether or not the affected users have been informed by Twitter about the unauthorised access to their Twitter accounts.

Additionally, the Indian Government has also demanded information of vulnerability that has been exploited by attackers and the modus operandi of the attack and also sought details of remedial actions that have been taken by Twitter in order to mitigate the impact of the hacking incident.

Twitter, being one of the well known and popular micro blogging sites across the globe would for sure have to regain the trust of its users which such a nature of a cyberattack that is so serious in nature. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has swung into action after reports that had hackers had gained access to Twitter’s systems in order to hack accounts of many global corporate leaders., politicians, celebrities and businessmen.

Some of the most prominent ones include former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential front-runner, Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

