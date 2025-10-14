Agentforce 360: Salesforce redefines work in the age of AI

At Dreamforce 2025, Salesforce announced the global launch of Agentforce 360, marking the next great leap in the evolution of enterprise AI. Described as the dawn of the “Agentic Enterprise,” the innovation represents a future where AI doesn’t replace people but amplifies their potential. With this launch, Salesforce envisions a world in which every employee is supported by an intelligent AI partner, every customer interaction becomes more meaningful, and every business operates with greater speed, insight, and trust.

“We’re entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise — where AI elevates human potential like never before,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

The launch of Agentforce 360 is the culmination of Salesforce’s two-decade journey of connecting customers, data, and trust. Over the past year, the company has rolled out four major releases of Agentforce, each laying the groundwork for this milestone. With each iteration, Salesforce refined its Atlas Reasoning Engine, expanded interoperability, and introduced governance capabilities designed to make enterprise-grade AI more reliable, contextual, and human. Agentforce 360 now goes beyond traditional CRM, empowering agents to not only serve customers but also assist employees, streamline operations, and collaborate intelligently across functions.

The concept of the Agentic Enterprise represents a profound shift in how work is done. It moves beyond simple automation to create symbiotic collaboration between humans and AI. In this model, AI works around the clock, augmenting human effort, ensuring sales opportunities are never missed, customer service never sleeps, and decisions are made faster with data-driven precision. The result is a workplace where productivity, innovation, and human connection coexist seamlessly.

Built on Salesforce’s foundation of trust, Agentforce 360 brings together its powerful ecosystem under one unified platform. At its core, the system integrates the Agentforce AI layer with Data 360, Customer 360, and Slack, enabling real-time collaboration between humans and agents. Data 360 serves as the intelligence backbone, giving every AI agent access to unified, governed data enriched with business context. Customer 360 provides the institutional knowledge of how enterprises sell, serve, and operate, now animated through intelligent agents that understand both the customer and the process. Slack, meanwhile, becomes the conversational interface where humans and agents interact directly — exchanging knowledge, triggering workflows, and transforming discussions into actions.

The impact of Agentforce 360 is already visible across industries. Salesforce has deployed the system internally to automate repetitive tasks in sales, IT, and support, freeing employees to focus on strategy and creativity. Early customer success stories demonstrate the tangible value of this transformation. Reddit deflected nearly half of its support cases and reduced resolution times by 84 percent. Adecco automated more than half of candidate conversations outside working hours, allowing recruiters to focus on quality engagements. OpenTable resolved 70 percent of diner and restaurant inquiries autonomously, while Engine saved over $2 million annually by cutting handle times by 15 percent. During peak tax season, 1-800Accountant achieved a 90 percent case deflection rate, empowering its professionals to focus on complex client needs. These results illustrate how Agentforce 360 enhances both efficiency and the human touch — proving that AI’s greatest role is to augment, not replace.

With Agentforce 360, Salesforce has also introduced new tools that make building and managing AI agents accessible to everyone. The Agentforce Builder allows teams to design and deploy conversational agents without technical complexity, while Agentforce Voice adds natural, real-time dialogue capabilities that transform traditional IVR systems into human-like interactions. Hybrid Reasoning combines deterministic workflows with flexible large language model reasoning, balancing precision and adaptability. Observability dashboards ensure transparency and governance by monitoring accuracy, compliance, and agent behavior.

Further strengthening its ecosystem, Salesforce is expanding partnerships across AI and enterprise technology. Through the Slack-native AgentExchange marketplace, companies can now discover and install AI agents from partners such as Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Cloud, and others directly within their Slack workspaces. Customers also gain the flexibility to integrate their preferred AI models — whether Gemini, Claude, or ChatGPT — securely through platforms like Amazon Bedrock.

Agentforce 360, available globally from today, signals Salesforce’s commitment to building the future of work — one where human creativity and machine intelligence coexist harmoniously. In the Agentic Enterprise, technology becomes not just a productivity tool but a trusted collaborator, enabling people to do more of what makes them uniquely human: imagine, innovate, and connect. As Benioff emphasized, this is not just another product release but a movement toward a new kind of enterprise — one where AI and people together redefine the limits of what’s possible.