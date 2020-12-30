Agritech startup qZense secures seed investment led by Venture Catalysts

Read Article

Venture Catalysts has recently led INR 4.5 cr seed investment in qZense Labs, an agritech startup for quality control and management of fresh produce. The funding round was led by Manish Modi (MD, Mastermind Capital) and Vedant Loyalka (Chairman, Curae Health). 9Unicorns, an idea-stage accelerator VC invested in the same round along with participation from other prolific investors like The Chennai Angels, Entrepreneur First, London based VC and Lumis Partners.

Founded in 2019, by Rubal Chib and Dr Srishti Batra, qZense aims to transform the Indian fresh food supply chain industry with its end-to-end IOT-based solution for providing quality assessment and management of fresh produce. Around 40 per cent of the fresh, post-harvest produce in the world is lost due to factors such as internal spoilage, low shelf-life, and over-ripening during transportation. Intuition-based, manual decision-making is the leading cause behind this considerable inventory loss and suboptimal margins, making quality assessment and management of fresh food an area of concern in the retail market. This is where qZense enters the picture.

The startup solves the problem by providing a non-destructive and accurate qualitative grading of fresh foods across the supply chain to food businesses and retailers. Its innovative technology captures the internal quality of food by employing NIR and olfactory senses and machine learning algorithms to provide an accurate analytical assessment of various internal quality parameters. These include ripeness, brix, storage and shelf-life. It also uses a web dashboard to offer real-time insights and alerts regarding the scanned produce.

Speaking on the investment, Rubal Chib – Founder at qZense, said, “We are glad to partner with Venture Catalysts and The Chennai Angels. Their support will enable us to take another step towards our vision of becoming a one-stop-solution for quality assessment of fresh produce. We will leverage the capital infusion to bolster our expansion plans by scaling the team and accelerating our marketing endeavours.”

Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder & President – Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, commented, “The digital boom has undeniably put the Indian agritech industry on the map. The space is witnessing new developments every day, each innovation addressing specific pain points in the sector. One such pain point is managing the quality of fresh produce and minimizing its wastage. qZense is aiming to address and resolve this pertinent issue by leveraging the power of digital technology. The founding team’s dedication and the start-up’s IP are well-positioned to disrupt the market space worth US$ 2 billion. We are confident that the start-up will transform the experience of Indian food businesses and retailers for the better.”

