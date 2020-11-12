AGS Transact Technologies and Utimaco partner to provide cyber-defense technology

Read Article

Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, and AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL), one of India’s leading providers of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology, have entered into a partnership to support organisations in providing the highest level of security to their payment and automation solutions. The partnership marks AGSTTL’s foray into cybersecurity solutions which will be offered on hosted model as well as on ‘sales’ model.

Financial services and insurance companies make particularly attractive targets for hackers and digital criminals of all types. According to the Boston Consulting Group, banking financial services and insurance industries firms are three hundred times more likely than other institutions to experience a cyber attack. The recent corona pandemic has added new dynamics to protecting data and transactions. These transformations require innovative tactics and strategies for security. Technology like cryptography and algorithmic keys create sophisticated tools to keep businesses and institutions safe from hackers. Therefore, AGSTTL and Utimaco, both long-standing and trusted solution providers in their respective industries, have now combined their expertise to help companies across sectors including banking, petroleum, retail etc. to avail these agile solutions without compromising on security.

“In this digital age, protecting sensitive information remains one of the highest priorities of organisations across sectors. Evolving security threats require the use of sophisticated advanced security solutions to safeguard all transaction activities and data. We are excited to partner with Utimaco, a recognised leader in the cyber and crypto security space worldwide. AGS Transact Technologies and Utimaco will collectively provide best-in-class defense against modern and organized cyber-attacks by equipping organisations with a comprehensive portfolio of cyber defense solutions,” said Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director at AGS Transact Technologies Limited.

“The banking and financial services industry has always been risk aware and we are happy to collaborate with an experienced and innovative payment solutions provider such as AGS Transact Technologies to meet the increasing demands for both agility and security in this sector,” said Stefan Auerbach, CEO at Utimaco.

