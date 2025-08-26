AHEAD appoints Sumed Marwaha as Managing Director, India

AHEAD has appointed Sumed Marwaha as Managing Director, India. In this role, Sumed will lead AHEAD’s rapidly expanding operations in India and further strengthen its position as a global center of excellence for delivery, innovation, and client success.

AHEAD has scaled its India footprint significantly since opening its first delivery hub in Gurugram in 2023, followed by the launch of a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Hyderabad in 2024. The India Center of Excellence (COE) plays a critical role in delivering high-impact services and solutions to Fortune 500 clients worldwide. With capabilities spanning managed services, cloud platforms, automation, cybersecurity, data and AI, and ServiceNow, AHEAD India is integral to the company’s global strategy to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and transformative outcomes.

Sumed’s appointment marks a key milestone in AHEAD’s commitment to deepening its leadership presence in India. With nearly three decades of experience building and scaling global IT delivery operations, he brings deep expertise in infrastructure transformation, service delivery, and program governance. Prior to AHEAD, Sumed served as Managing Director and Regional Vice President at Unisys India, where he led Unisys Delivery centers across multiple geographies. He has also held senior leadership roles at NTT Data Services and Dell Services, including heading Cloud and Infrastructure Delivery for APAC and Japan.

Throughout his career, Sumed has been instrumental in defining regional strategies, nurturing high-performance teams, and delivering mission-critical technology services for customers across various segments and sectors, including Fortune 500 clients.

“AHEAD is uniquely positioned at the intersection of strategic transformation and technical execution,” said Sumed Marwaha. “I’m excited to join a team that’s deeply focused on driving business outcomes for clients. My goal is to elevate AHEAD India as a delivery powerhouse and trusted partner for enterprises navigating complex digital journeys.”

Keith Odom, EVP – Consulting and Services at AHEAD, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sumed to AHEAD. His track record in scaling technology services, combined with his operational rigor and market acumen, makes him a strong addition to our global leadership team. India is a strategic pillar in our growth roadmap, and Sumed’s appointment reinforces our commitment to investing in top talent and capabilities in the region.”