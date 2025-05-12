AI agents drive revenue growth for global B2B enterprises, reveals 2025 SRM report by responsive

Responsive, in partnership with the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP), released its 2025 State of Strategic Response Management Report. The latest research indicates that high-performing B2B organisations are leveraging artificial intelligence as a strategic growth catalyst, rather than merely a tool for productivity.

The report surfaces new data that shows how revenue teams are using AI agents to win more business, while also expanding their teams. Top-performing companies — defined as “Leaders” with over 25% revenue growth year-over-year — are 6x more likely to have deployed AI agents across revenue functions and more than twice as likely to use AI for decision-making and workflow optimisation. In contrast, “Novices” — companies with flat or declining growth — are slower to adopt AI and more likely to rely on manual processes and fragmented workflows.

The research, which surveyed 726 global revenue leaders and practitioners, identified a widening gap between Leaders and Novices. AI usage was a clear differentiator: more than half of AI adopters report increasing headcount, compared to just 27% of companies not using AI, a data point that challenges fears around AI-driven job loss.

“The 2025 Strategic Response Management Report makes it clear: AI isn’t just a tool; it’s both a force multiplier and a catalyst for transforming how organisations compete and win,” said Responsive CEO, Ganesh Shankar. “When strategic response teams are empowered with AI, they gain sharper insights, faster decision-making, and greater agility. The most successful organisation to democratise knowledge, unlock higher win rates and accelerate revenue growth.”

High-performing organisations are going beyond basic AI investment. They’re using it strategically to drive competitive advantage. Instead of confining AI to routine task automation, Leaders are applying it to more sophisticated areas, such as decision-making and workflow orchestration. While many organisations remain focused on tactical AI implementations, the data reveals that Leaders are unlocking greater value through a more strategic and integrated approach across the entire pursuit lifecycle.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how revenue teams operate, allowing us to think more strategically, collaborate better across functions, and focus on high-value work,” said Toby Carrington, Chief Business Officer at Seismic. “At Seismic, we’re embedding AI into everything we do, not just to automate tasks, but to enable smarter decisions and better outcomes. The companies that move quickly on AI and use it to elevate both their people and processes will be the ones that gain a true competitive edge.”

“As the bid and proposal profession evolves, understanding the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping our work is more important than ever,” said Julia Duke, COO of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals. “This survey provides meaningful insights into the strategies and practices that are helping teams succeed today. APMP is proud to support research that advances the knowledge and growth of bid and proposal management professionals globally.”