Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Forrester Unveils Top 10 emerging technologies for 2025; AI Innovation shifts from experimentation to business imperative

Forrester Unveils Top 10 emerging technologies for 2025; AI Innovation shifts from experimentation to business imperative

News
By Express Computer
Beyond 2025: Fourth Edition of AI Conference Sees AI Leaders Discussing the Future of AI and Indian Industry
Beyond 2025: Fourth Edition of AI Conference Sees AI Leaders Discussing the Future of AI and Indian Industry
0 4

As generative AI evolves into agentic AI, automation becomes more sophisticated, and emerging technologies shift to large-scale deployment, firms will no longer be experimenting with AI by the end of 2025 — they will be racing to keep up with AI’s acceleration. However, given ongoing geopolitical volatility, making the right technology investment decisions will be a key lever for business growth and competitive advantage. Forrester’s research, The Top 10 Emerging Technologies In 2025, highlights new technologies that empower leaders to drive AI-led innovation while ensuring long-term resilience.

The research categorises the top 10 emerging technologies by their impacts over short-term, mid-term, and long-term benefits horizons to help enterprises and leaders prioritise their investments. An overview of the top findings is as follows:

 

Emerging technologies that will offer significant benefits to enterprises within the next two years by balancing AI acceleration with security needs include:

 

  •         IoT security. As cyber threats increase, IoT security technologies will be critical to strengthening defenses for critical data and connected devices. Businesses with high technology integration will see the biggest benefits from IoT security.

 

  •         Synthetic data. New to Forrester’s emerging technologies list this year, this technology enhances AI model training while improving trust and privacy. With regulators encouraging organisations to adopt synthetic data to minimise risk, industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector will benefit the most.

 

Mid-term emerging technologies that will deliver benefits to enterprises in the next two to five years, given their real-world complexity, include:

 

  • Agentic AI. The immediate potential of this technology is increased flexibility and adaptability to automate specific business processes. Although early examples of AI agents are promising and offer autonomous decision-making, this technology still requires stronger accuracy, trust, and coordination to become mainstream.

 

  • GenAI for visual content. This technology is changing the way companies create and

deploy photorealistic images, videos, and motion graphics. GenAI for visual content is poised to make the biggest impact in marketing, advertising, retail, and e-commerce sectors, delivering immersive and personalised preferences and boosting consumer satisfaction.

 

The emerging technology that will take at least five more years to deliver tangible value for enterprises:

 

  • Humanoid robots. This is the first year that this emerging technology has appeared on the list. GenAI’s rapid advancement and decreasing hardware costs are driving the advancement of humanoid robots — autonomous robots that resemble humans in appearance and functionality and are equipped with advanced sensors, AI, and actuators to perform tasks. However, challenges including high research and development costs and complexities surrounding robot integration into existing workflows and infrastructure will hinder their widespread adoption.

 

“As AI becomes ubiquitous, business and technology leaders should prioritise investments that will deliver the greatest impact for their organisations in terms of driving business growth, innovation, and competitive advantage,” said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. Despite global uncertainty, AI’s rapid acceleration will continue. Enterprises that strategically balance AI innovation with risk mitigation will be ones that successfully thrive and achieve sustainable growth.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image