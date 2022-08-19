AI can play a major role in boosting the security posture: Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT.

Cyber-attacks have recently been a source of concern. Enterprises must exercise extreme caution in the face of increasing threat vectors, says Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT. (Indus Net Technologies), in an interview with Express Computer

What are some of the emerging threat vectors that enterprises need to be careful about?

Cyber-attacks have recently been a source of concern. Enterprises must exercise extreme caution in the face of increasing threat vectors. The most common type that arrives via email attachments is a virus. Malware, web page pop-ups, domain naming infrastructure manipulation, domain fronting, targeted person attack, phishing, account hijacking, and potentially unwanted programmes (PUP) are all emerging issues for businesses to cope with.

What are some of the best practices you recommend to protect a remote workforce?

Protecting a remote workforce is crucial in today’s business landscape. The first step in this case would be to utilize updated internet security software and antivirus at home. It is critical to use VPNs and a centralized storage solution. Furthermore, safeguarding the home Wi-Fi and preventing the usage of public open Wi-Fi connections are critical. In this instance, installing frequent updates and using a password manager is also crucial too.

Request you to share your views on protecting multi-cloud environments? What are some of the best practices you recommend?

Multi-cloud environments is the next big thing as it is the best platform for distributing services and applications. The best practices in this area, in my opinion, are to focus on pricing transparency and exposure, as well as a dynamic and up-to-date inventory. IT must work in two interconnected models, with a focus on standardized consumption. In addition, I believe that integrating aggregated services to offer value is critical. It is to concentrate on controlling without hindrance and reducing user management issues. Changes in external and internal IT responsibilities, as well as primary consumption related to machine-to-machine purchases, must be prioritized.

DNS attacks have gone up significantly. How can DNS be leveraged to improve threat resolution

DNS may be used to improve threat revolution by checking your DNS zones, keeping your DNS servers up to date, and concealing the BIND version. To combat DNS attacks, you may also restrict zone transfers and disable DNS recursion. It is also possible to benefit from using separated DNS servers, DDOS mitigation providers, and Two-Factor Authentication.

How can AI play a vital role in improving the security posture? What are some of the possible use cases?

To manage massive amounts of data, AI learns over time and finds undiscovered hazards. Improved vulnerability management and reduction of redundant processes can be the key. AI identifies data patterns, allowing security systems to learn from prior encounters. Furthermore, AI’s role in boosting security posture includes faster detection and reaction times and ensuring authentication.

Best practices recommended for improving ROI from existing security investments

Defining cybersecurity goals, efficiently using security expertise, and assessing Return on Security Investment (ROSI) are crucial for improving ROI from existing security efforts. Additional approaches include improving security governance and analyzing threats in order to execute actions.