AI expected to resolve 50% of service cases in India by 2027: Salesforce research

Salesforce announced findings from its latest State of Service report, revealing that AI is no longer just automating routine tasks; it is transforming how service teams work, grow, and deliver customer experiences.

AI leaps in priority as service teams eye gains in speed, cost, and customer satisfaction

AI has vaulted up the priority list for Indian service leaders — from #7 to #2 in just a year. What hasn’t changed is Indian service leaders’ top focus: improving the customer experience .

This shift is already underway: Indian service teams estimate 30% of cases are currently handled by AI. By 2027, as AI agents — or digital labour – gain momentum, they project that figure will reach 50%. This transition reflects the emergence of the agentic enterprise, where AI agents work alongside human teams as collaborative partners, reasoning and acting independently to handle routine tasks while employees focus on more complex, higher-value work.

Beyond resolving more cases, teams are betting on AI agents to amplify their impact, from cutting service costs to improving customer satisfaction. Indian service professionals project that agentic AI will boost upsell revenue by 16%.

Reps with AI report less rote work, more growth opportunities, and a brighter career outlook: Aside from organisation-level gains, AI is reshaping individual service reps’ experiences at work.

In India, 69% of AI agent users and 12% of non Agent users have a very positive outlook. This may reflect a selection bias among future-focused early adopters, but it aligns with skill-building, specialisation, and leadership opportunities.

As organisations roll out AI, security and accuracy remain top of mind

90% of Indian service leaders say the challenges they’ve faced with AI adoption were expected or easier than expected.

Security remains the leading concern, with half of Indian service leaders reporting that it has delayed or limited their AI initiatives.

However, sentiment is shifting, Salesforce’s State of IT: Security report found that all surveyed security leaders are optimistic about AI agents’ potential to strengthen their security posture.

Leaders highlighted AI’s ability to enhance threat detection, anomaly monitoring, and breach prevention.

When implemented responsibly, agentic AI is increasingly being seen not as a risk, but as a driver of greater resilience and trust.

AI is getting more conversational, with 44% of Indian service teams now using multimodal AI capable of understanding and generating multiple content types at once. Additionally, 90% of voice AI users say transitions to human representatives are seamless for customers, enhancing accessibility and engagement.

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director – Sales & Distribution at Salesforce India, said “India is at the forefront of a service revolution. AI isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about enabling service teams to anticipate needs, act with empathy, and deliver outcomes that feel deeply personal. We’re seeing businesses across India—from startups to legacy enterprises—reimagine what great service looks like by combining data, trust, and intelligence. This shift toward becoming an agentic enterprise, where agents and humans collaborate for better outcomes, is creating a new generation of empowered service teams and AI-driven experiences that are setting global benchmarks for customer engagement.”

Shubham Gupta, VP – Engineering, Porter, said “AI has become an indispensable partner to our service teams, anticipating customer needs, helping them plan and execute workflows that previously required hours, and enabling us to forge deeper relationships. It accelerates onboarding for new team members and adapts instantly to SOP changes, while fully automating routine processes. This liberates our agents to deliver at scale. This is where the true transformation lies.”

Further deepening the conversation around service transformation, Salesforce India concluded the Heart of Service Summit in Bengaluru, which brought together over 150 industry leaders, service innovators, and customer success professionals. The event spotlighted how AI, data, and trusted innovation are redefining customer service excellence in India. From empowering agents with intelligent tools to showcasing real-world customer success stories, the summit underscored India’s growing role as a global hub for service innovation — where technology meets empathy to create truly human experiences at scale.