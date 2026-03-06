AI meets energy: How Tata Power and Salesforce are powering India’s clean energy transition

India’s clean energy transition is no longer just about building solar plants or expanding power grids. Increasingly, it is about digital transformation—using AI, data, and intelligent platforms to scale renewable adoption faster and more efficiently. A new collaboration between Tata Power and Salesforce highlights how technology is becoming the backbone of India’s green energy ambitions.

At the center of this transformation is the idea that energy access, customer engagement, and operational efficiency can be reimagined through intelligent digital ecosystems. By combining AI-powered CRM capabilities with the operational scale of one of India’s largest integrated power utilities, the partnership aims to accelerate rooftop solar adoption, expand EV charging infrastructure, and enable smarter energy management across the country.

Building a Digital Backbone for Clean Energy

As India pushes toward its climate commitments and net-zero targets, the energy sector faces a critical challenge: how to scale renewable energy rapidly while maintaining efficiency and customer trust.

The collaboration between Tata Power and Salesforce addresses this challenge by deploying AI-driven platforms across Tata Power’s renewable energy operations, including its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. Using Salesforce’s Agentforce Sales, Service, and Marketing solutions, the company is digitising end-to-end customer and partner journeys.

Through this digital platform, Tata Power is able to manage partner onboarding, customer engagement, inventory visibility, and operational workflows through a unified system. The integration of AI-driven insights and automation enables faster decision-making and seamless customer interactions, creating an AI-powered clean energy ecosystem that supports the rapid expansion of renewable services while maintaining transparency and operational efficiency.

Scaling Rooftop Solar Through Intelligent Automation

For Tata Power, rooftop solar represents one of the most powerful tools for democratizing energy access in India.

According to Praveer Sinha, digital technology has played a critical role in scaling this initiative nationwide.

“What we initially did in hundreds and then in thousands has now scaled dramatically,” he noted, highlighting how installations have surged from about 1,000 customers per month in early 2024 to over 20,000 per month today.

A key driver of this growth has been the digitalization of the customer journey. Previously, installing rooftop solar required manual inspections and weeks of processing. Today, AI-powered tools allow customers to upload a photograph of their rooftop, after which the system analyzes solar capacity, estimates costs and savings, and generates recommendations within minutes. This shift has significantly accelerated decision-making for customers while simplifying operations for installers and service teams.

“Customers no longer have to wait weeks for an engineer to assess their site,” Sinha explained. “They receive insights within minutes.”

AI-Driven Quality and Safety Assurance

Beyond installation speed, the partnership is also transforming quality assurance.

Tata Power has developed a deep-learning layer integrated with Salesforce that enables automated quality verification through image analysis. Installers can upload photographs of completed installations, and AI systems instantly check whether the work meets engineering and safety standards.

This zero-touch validation approach ensures consistent quality while eliminating the need for time-consuming manual inspections. The system also automatically generates warranty documentation and service records, further improving transparency and customer trust.

Such capabilities are particularly important as rooftop solar expands across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets, where maintaining consistent quality while scaling operations remains a challenge.

Powering India’s EV Charging Ecosystem

The collaboration is also helping Tata Power scale its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, particularly home charging installations.

Through Salesforce’s platform, the company has digitised the entire installation process—from order placement to logistics and service management. This digital integration has enabled the company to significantly increase the speed and efficiency of EV charger installations.

What once began as a few hundred installations per month has now grown to nearly 2,000 home chargers every month, contributing to a nationwide network of more than 200,000 home charging points. This rapid expansion demonstrates how digital platforms can support India’s broader transition toward electric mobility and sustainable transportation.

India’s Digital Infrastructure as a Catalyst

Industry leaders say India’s unique digital ecosystem has played a major role in enabling such large-scale transformations.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, believes India’s digital public infrastructure—such as Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface—has created an environment where large-scale innovation can flourish.

“The path to a sustainable future is being paved by visionary enterprises embedding intelligence and agility into their operations,” Bhattacharya said. “Tata Power’s digital-first approach shows how technology can catalyse national transformation.”

She added that Salesforce’s AI-powered ecosystem allows companies to harness data, automation, and predictive insights to build scalable and resilient energy systems capable of meeting future demand.

A Blueprint for the Future Energy Ecosystem

India’s clean energy transformation is expected to accelerate significantly in the coming decade, supported by policy initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

Tata Power reports that its rooftop solar business has delivered over 200% growth in the past two financial years, while its broader solar portfolio has seen revenues grow fivefold between FY2020 and FY2025.

As adoption scales, partnerships like the one between Tata Power and Salesforce demonstrate how AI, automation, and digital platforms will become central to managing distributed energy systems.

Looking ahead, both companies plan to co-develop AI-led workflows for customer and partner engagement, predictive service operations, and smarter contact centre capabilities. If successful, this approach could reshape how energy companies operate—turning utilities into data-driven, customer-centric platforms that accelerate India’s transition to a sustainable energy future.