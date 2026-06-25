AI pilots don’t create enterprise value. Operating models do.

By- Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge India

The next competitive advantage in AI will not come from more pilots, but from building the enterprise around them.

Enterprises are moving quickly to test AI, but pilots alone will not create lasting business value. The organizations that pull ahead will be those that redesign operating models across workflows, platforms, oversight, and control to turn experimentation into scale.

AI pilots are everywhere.

Organizations are testing generative AI use cases, launching copilots, automating workflows, and embedding intelligence into business processes with growing urgency. The promise is clear: faster decisions, higher productivity, smarter automation, and new possibilities for scale.

But leaders must confront an important reality: AI pilots do not create enterprise value. Operating models do. Pilots help teams learn, validate use cases, and build confidence, but they cannot, on their own, redesign how an enterprise functions. They do not reshape workflows, clarify accountability, modernize platforms, strengthen controls, or align AI with business outcomes at scale.

This is why many organizations are seeing more AI activity without achieving true AI transformation. The real opportunity lies not in running more experiments, but in changing what the enterprise is willing to build around them. AI changes more than tasks; it changes the architecture of work. Whether in operations, client service, or engineering, the greatest value comes not from automating individual activities, but from redesigning workflows around AI-enabled ways of working. AI does not simply accelerate work—it rewires it, making transformation an operating model challenge, not just a technology one.

From Human-in-the-Loop to Human-on-the-Loop

As AI becomes embedded in business processes, human oversight must be intentionally designed. In some high-risk environments, humans need to remain in the loop, actively reviewing outputs and making final decisions. In others, organizations can move toward human-on-the-loop models, where AI operates within defined boundaries while humans supervise outcomes and intervene when necessary. For low-risk, highly repeatable activities, greater automation may be appropriate. The key is defining where each model applies. These are not just technology or risk decisions; they are operating model decisions.

AI Needs a Platform, Not Just Use Cases

At the same time, AI cannot scale through isolated use cases alone. Many organizations accumulate disconnected tools, models, and pilots that create duplication, inconsistent controls, and limited interoperability. Lasting value comes from building platforms rather than standalone solutions. Reusable capabilities such as model access layers, workflow orchestration, monitoring, audit trails, identity controls, and policy guardrails enable teams to deploy AI faster while maintaining consistency and control across the enterprise.

They will create reusable components that can be integrated across workflows and business domains — model access layers, prompt orchestration frameworks, workflow connectors, monitoring tools, audit trails, identity and access controls, policy guardrails, and domain-specific accelerators. This matters for two reasons:

It improves speed. When reusable components exist, teams do not have to start from scratch every time they deploy a new AI capability. It improves control. A platform approach allows organizations to embed observability, governance, resilience, and security consistently across the enterprise.

Platform thinking is what turns AI from a series of experiments into a repeatable business capability. That is how scaling happens.

Governance and Cybersecurity Are Part of the Operating Model

Governance and cybersecurity must also be built into the operating model from the start. AI introduces new considerations around data access, privacy, model integrity, resilience, traceability, and accountability. Without clear oversight, decision rights, and security controls, organizations may innovate quickly but struggle to scale with confidence. Strong governance is not a constraint on innovation; it is what makes innovation repeatable and trustworthy.

Data Still Determines the Outcome

Finally, no AI operating model is stronger than the data foundation beneath it. Reliable outcomes depend not only on data quality, but also on lineage, ownership, interoperability, and access controls.

What Leaders Should Do Now

If pilots do not create enterprise value on their own, leaders need to move beyond experimentation and focus on how the enterprise is designed to absorb AI at scale.

Move from pilots to platforms: A collection of successful pilots is not the same as an enterprise AI strategy. Leaders need reusable capabilities that can be integrated across functions and workflows. Redesign end-to-end workflows, not just isolated tasks: The real value of AI comes when the broader process changes; not when a single step becomes faster. Define human-machine boundaries with precision: Be explicit about where people remain in the loop, where they move to on the loop, and where automation is appropriate. Build governance and cybersecurity into the model from the outset: Controls, resilience, traceability, and security should be part of the operating model, not an afterthought. Align business, technology, operations, data, risk, and cyber ownership: AI cannot scale through fragmented accountability. It requires integrated enterprise leadership. Measure business outcomes, not activity: The number of pilots, tools, or experiments is not a measure of transformation. What matters is whether AI is improving speed, quality, resilience, control, client outcomes, and business performance at scale.

Where Enterprise Value Will Really Come From

AI will continue to advance. Models will improve, tools will become easier to use, and experimentation will only increase. But the organizations that create disproportionate value from AI will not be the ones with the most pilots or even the most advanced models.

They will be the ones that redesign the enterprise around them

Only an operating model can make it matter.