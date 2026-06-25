Veeam and HPE strengthen private cloud and AI strategy with new validated designs and trust framework

Veeam Software and HPE have announced an expanded collaboration aimed at helping enterprises accelerate private cloud adoption and deploy AI workloads with greater confidence, security, and operational resilience. Unveiled at HPE Discover 2026, the partnership focuses on enabling organizations to modernize their IT environments through AI-ready private cloud architectures, simplified deployment frameworks, and enhanced data governance capabilities.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the introduction of new validated designs for HPE Private Cloud AI. These designs are intended to provide enterprises with a secure and scalable foundation for deploying AI applications closer to their data while maintaining stronger control over governance, recoverability, and compliance. The offering combines HPE’s AI infrastructure capabilities with Veeam’s data resilience technologies, helping organizations address growing concerns around data sovereignty, security, and the reliability of AI-driven decision-making.

The validated designs incorporate the Veeam Data Platform and Veeam Kasten, enabling protection and operational continuity for both virtualized and Kubernetes-based workloads that support AI initiatives. The framework also includes capabilities for safer data ingestion and management, allowing enterprises to prepare and govern data more effectively as it moves through AI pipelines. By providing pre-validated architectures, the companies aim to reduce deployment complexity and accelerate the transition from AI experimentation to production-scale deployments.

Beyond AI infrastructure, Veeam and HPE are working together to simplify broader private cloud modernization efforts. The partnership includes partner-ready tools, sizing frameworks, and deployment templates designed to help organizations and channel partners implement resilient private cloud environments more efficiently. These resources are expected to streamline deployment planning, reduce operational overhead, and improve predictability when scaling private cloud environments.

To support customers migrating from existing virtualized environments, Veeam is also introducing migration guidance for organizations moving workloads from VMware vSphere to HPE Morpheus-based virtual machine environments. The initiative is aimed at helping enterprises modernize their infrastructure while ensuring business continuity and maintaining data resilience throughout the migration process.

The expanded collaboration also addresses a growing enterprise challenge: establishing trust in AI systems and the data that powers them. As AI adoption moves beyond experimentation and into mission-critical business operations, organizations are increasingly focused on governance, compliance, privacy, and recoverability. To help address these requirements, HPE Services will serve as a pilot partner for Veeam’s new Data and AI Trust Maturity Model. The framework is designed to provide organizations with a structured approach to assessing and strengthening their readiness across key areas such as security, governance, resilience, and AI adoption.

Through these combined initiatives, Veeam and HPE aim to help enterprises build trusted AI environments, strengthen data protection strategies, and accelerate private cloud transformation while maintaining the governance and resilience required for modern digital operations.