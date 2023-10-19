AI: The Key to Strengthening Cyber Resilience – Insights from Microsoft’s ‘Future of Security’ Roundtable

With cybersecurity becoming an increasingly critical concern for organizations, and AI revolutionizing various industries, businesses now have a remarkable opportunity to utilize AI in fortifying their cyber resilience, adapting to the ever-changing threat landscape.

In line with this context and as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Microsoft hosted a thought-provoking dialogue titled ‘Future of Security,’ where industry experts explored how businesses can harness the power of AI to enhance their cyber resilience. Irina Ghose, the Managing Director of Microsoft India, engaged in a conversation with Chandan Pani, the Chief Information Security Officer at LTIMindtree, and Akshaya Patel, the General Manager and CISO at NTPC. Together, they explored the ways AI can be leveraged to navigate the evolving cyber threats.

The roundtable discussion shed light on the indispensable role AI plays in developing scalable solutions to combat emerging cyber risks, fostering innovation, and transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Microsoft, at the forefront of cybersecurity, reaffirmed its commitment to responsible AI development. Irina Ghose stated, “Security ranks among the top two priorities for every organization and is integral to driving sustainable innovation across all industries. At Microsoft, as we strive to create technologies that can shape the world, embedding built-in security and responsible AI has been a fundamental principle for us for many years.”

Chandan Pani, the Chief Information Security Officer at LTIMindtree, stressed the need to adopt a fresh perspective on the future of security. He emphasized, “With the rapid advancements in AI and the widespread adoption of cloud technology, we are witnessing technology permeating into personal domains and areas where it was previously absent. As a result, the overall trust in online systems is being challenged.”

Akshaya Patel, the General Manager and CISO at NTPC, acknowledged the growing digitization across industries and the subsequent rise in security requirements. He noted, “The digitization wave sweeping across industries has significantly increased the demand for robust security measures. Traditional boundaries are blurring, and the integration of AI adds an extra layer of complexity to the situation.” Patel further emphasized that while AI contributes to the complexity of security threats, it also presents an opportunity to effectively counter those threats.

The leaders also highlighted the significance of fostering a cybersecurity-focused culture for long-term organizational success. They emphasized the need for a model that places responsibility in the hands of end-users and empowers them with AI tools and skills, as a crucial step towards strengthening cybersecurity.

As the world continues to grapple with ever-evolving cyber threats, the ‘Future of Security’ roundtable underscored the indispensable role of AI in fortifying cyber resilience. By harnessing the potential of AI while embracing responsible practices, organizations can adapt to the dynamic threat landscape and secure their digital assets effectively.