Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  AIC T-Hub selects 20 startups to drive healthcare innovation in India

AIC T-Hub selects 20 startups to drive healthcare innovation in India

News
By Express Computer
0 3

T-Hub, announced the launch of the new cohort of the AIC T-Hub Healthcare program, aimed at fostering technological advancements and innovations within the healthcare sector across India. The program will host 20 startups carefully selected for their groundbreaking solutions in the healthcare ecosystem.

The selected startups in the upcoming cohort will be addressing critical challenges in Digital Health, Wearables, and Hospital Systems. The program’s structure involves a 12-week intensive curriculum with mentorship from healthcare thought leaders, doctors, and industry experts. The program offers a range of benefits to startups, including support for product development, assistance with commercialisation plans, market understanding, business plan refinement, and access to resources essential for growth. The program also provides access to a prototyping lab equipped with healthcare sensors.

Startups were shortlisted based on criteria such as MVP, founder experience, and business model viability. Amongst the selected startups are- Exsegen genomics research private limited, Pratibha healthkon private limited, Rudrastraapptech pvt ltd, medstown, dognosis, molverse pvt ltd – accelerating molecular discoveries, Microheal wellness pvt ltd, Medicoinnovex technologies llp, aspire health and medicare pvt. ltd, Swarupa narsimha healthcare (opc) pvt ltd, Cliniv health tech, sc health care logistics pvt ltd, Incra soft private limited, Liv emergency healthcare, Terrablue, Medaid, Aarogya id, Neordent healthcare solutions pvt ltd.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, T-Hub, said, ” With the launch of our fourth AIC T-Hub Healthcare cohort, we are taking another significant step towards advancing healthcare innovation in India. The startups selected for this program represent the future of healthcare technology. We are committed to providing them with a robust ecosystem, expert mentorship, and the necessary resources to drive their growth and impact. Together with AIC T-Hub, we look forward to witnessing groundbreaking solutions that will shape the landscape of healthcare in our country”.

Rajesh Adla, CEO, AIC T-Hub Foundation, said, ” This cohort marks a pivotal moment for healthcare innovation in India. Our startups have an unprecedented opportunity to redefine the healthcare landscape, and the AIC T-Hub Healthcare program is the catalyst for that transformation. We aim to not only support these startups but to empower them to think beyond boundaries. Together with T-Hub, we are creating a platform where innovation meets impact, ultimately contributing to India’s emergence as a global healthcare hub”.

Throughout the program, AIC T-Hub will also support selected startups with investment opportunities, grants, customer pilots with hospitals, clinical validation, and access to a prototyping lab with healthcare sensors. Over the past three cohorts, the AIC T-Hub healthcare program has played a pivotal role in supporting 45 startups, enabling them to secure approximately 10 Crores in investments and facilitating 21 market pilots with various hospitals. The program’s impact is underscored by the success stories of startups achieving USFDA approvals and raising multiple rounds of funds.

Looking ahead, AIC T-Hub plans to initiate partnership joint programs with hospitals, further solidifying its commitment to shaping the growth and innovation of the healthcare industry in India. To date, the AIC T-Hub healthcare program has impacted 60 mentors, collaborated with 30 hospitals, and completed four successful cohorts.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image